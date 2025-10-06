Brilliant Minds Season 2 Reveals Who Actually Reported Dr. Pierce: "It Was Me"

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Many shocking truths came to light during Brilliant Minds' latest episode as a new Chief of Medicine was announced.

Season 2 of Brilliant Minds has been a compelling watch as many shake-ups hit Bronx General Hospital, but Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) is determined to rise above it.

Pierce landed in hot water at the end of Season 1 after it was discovered that she treated her ex-husband's suicidal mistress, Allison, despite knowing the nature of their entanglement. After this snafu was reported to the hospital board, Pierce was suspended, forced to fight for her job back at the top of Season 2 of Brilliant Minds. Pierce was only allowed back after former Chief of Medicine Dr. Muriel Landon (Donna Murphy) stepped down, later learning from Landon that Allison, the assumed whistleblower, didn't report Pierce to the hospital board. So who did?

Brilliant Minds' Season 2, Episode 3 ("The Pusher") picks up with Pierce settling in at the hospital following her lengthy suspension, and with a new Chief on the way to Bronx General Hospital, she's on high alert after discovering the person who reported her could be any of her colleagues.

Dr. Wolf's interns investigated who reported Dr. Carol Pierce

Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry) appears on Brilliant Minds Season 2 Episode 3 "The Pusher". Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

As Dr. Oliver Wolf (Zachary Quinto) and his interns got to work connecting with a patient, Pierce meanwhile settled in at the hospital following her lengthy suspension. Aware that she made a mistake, Pierce went on an apology tour, touching base with Ericka (Ashleigh LaThrop) and Dana (Aury Krebs) to take accountability for putting them in such a compromising position.

While Dana accepted the apology, Ericka said it wasn't necessary, expressing confusion about Allison reporting her. That's when, much to their shock, Pierce revealed Allison wasn't responsible.

"What?" Ericka asked incredulously.

"Do you know who did?" Dana asked, but Pierce told them it was inappropriate to speculate. Pierce simply wanted to make amends and move on.

But the moment Pierce walked away, Ericka began brainstorming who might have reported Pierce for making "one mistake". Dana told Ericka that while she knows she loves a whodunnit, she felt they should just listen to Pierce. But Ericka was determined, telling Dana she'd keep their little investigation to themselves.

Between helping their patient, Ericka continued to contemplate who might have reported Pierce. Was it Allison's sitter, or maybe a former colleague? While Wolf echoed Ericka's concerns about feeling uncomfortable about a mysterious reporter in their midst, Dana grew increasingly irritated by the sleuthing side quest.

Dr. Pierce doesn't want to know who reported her to the board

Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart) , Dr. Carol Pierce (Tamberla Perry), and Dr. Oliver Wolf (Dr. Oliver Wolf) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Meanwhile, Pierce did her best to operate under the radar, not wanting to do anything that could jeopardize her position at the hospital any further. On top of the troublesome suspicion of who might have reported her, Pierce was no longer in the running to become Bronx General's Chief Medical Officer due to the setback.

Toward the end of the workday, Pierce received a visit from E.D. Chief Dr. Anthony Thorne (John Clarence Stewart) about there being chatter among the staff about who reported Pierce. Thorne said he couldn't blame people for not minding their business; he'd want to know if he were in Pierce's position.

Pierce admitted that there was a part of her that wanted to know — anytime she walked into a room, she was self-conscious about the reporter being there. Pierce was afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing, but it was the price she had to pay. That's when Thorne revealed that he knew who reported her, granting her a one-time opportunity to learn who did it.

Pierce contemplated Thorne's offer carefully before telling him, "There's a reason why these checks are put in place, right? To ensure that our patients receive the best possible care. So no, I don't need to know who reported me. Because whoever did it, they did the right thing."

Thorne smiled, revealing he had no clue who had reported Pierce and was testing her. As Pierce laughed in annoyance, it was clear that she had taken accountability for her past and genuinely wanted to move on.

Who reported Dr. Carol Pierce to the hospital board on Brilliant Minds? While Pierce was content to never know who reported her to the board, viewers and Ericka were left burning with curiosity. In the locker room, Ericka shrugged off the mystery, telling Dana that there was no punishment worse than being eaten alive by a hidden secret. That's when Dana finally weighed in on the mystery, revealing she was the whistleblower. "You're right, Ericka. It's always best to just come out and say it," Dana told her. "I reported Carol, OK? It was me." Ericka was stunned by the confession, especially after talking about it all day. "Why did you report her?" Ericka asked. "Why did you lie?" "I'm not obligated to tell you why, but I will say this: I have my reasons," Dana said, before adding, "I'd do it again if I had to."

Bronx General Hospital has a new Chief: Dr. Josh Nichols

Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears) for Brilliant Minds Season 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

After a hectic workday, the Bronx General Hospital staff gathered to celebrate Pierce's return with a surprise party, putting a massive smile on her face. Dr. Wolf gave a heartwarming speech about how important Pierce is to the hospital, giving her some tremendous peace of mind in her new chapter.

But the matter of who would replace Dr. Wolf's mother remained at the top of minds — until Wolf learned that the new Chief wanted to see him in his office. After walking into the office, Wolf was shocked to see it was Dr. Josh Nichols (Teddy Sears), his on-again-off-again love interest, who dodged his attempts to chat throughout the episode.

"It's you?" Wolf asked.

"It's me," Nichols confirmed.

"So this is why you've been avoiding me?" Wolf asked.

"Yes," Nichols nodded, before adding, "But Wolf, it's time we talked."

It's safe to say that Nichols becoming Wolf's boss will stir some drama as Season 2 of Brilliant Minds continues. Don't miss out on the action by watching Brilliant Minds on Mondays at 10/9c on NBC or the next day on Peacock.