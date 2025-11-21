Who Plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good—And Why Isn't Her Face Shown?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Warning: Wicked: For Good spoilers ahead!

The beloved Wicked musical, which spawned Universal's two movies (Wicked and Wicked: For Good), is partially inspired by L. Frank Baum's famous novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. However, Dorothy is merely a side character in Wicked. Why is that?

There's a simple explanation. Wicked, the stage musical, was primarily inspired by author Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West. He remixed Baum's story so that his book is framed around the perspective of Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo in the movies), the Wicked Witch of the West. The story reveals Elphaba's surprising, deep friendship with Glinda the Good (Ariana Grande in the movies). When Winnie Holzman and composer Stephen Schwartz adapted Maguire's book into the stage musical, they retained the book's point of view — one where Dorothy is merely in the periphery. This explains how the young farm girl is portrayed both on stage and in Wicked: For Good, where the classic Wizard of Oz story plays a more prominent role.

Read more details, below, starting with the basics:

Who is Dorothy? In Baum's book, Dorothy is a young girl who lives on the farm property of her caretakers, Aunt Em and Uncle Henry. She has a beloved dog named Toto and, together, they are magically swept by a tornado to the fictional land of Oz.

Who plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good? British actress and choreographer Bethany Weaver plays Dorothy in Wicked: For Good. Weaver is active in the London theatre scene, with credits in Broken Wings: The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London’s West End, and Oklahoma! at the Gordon Craig Theatre in Stevenage, Hertfordshire. Wicked and Wicked: For Good were both filmed on location in England.

How is Dorothy portrayed in the Wicked Broadway musical? In Wicked the musical, Dorothy is mentioned but never traditionally seen on stage. She is given Nessarose's shoes by Glinda and sent to the Emerald City to seek out the Wizard of Oz for help getting back home. However, Glinda doesn't have a lot of patience for Dorothy whenever she mentions her in the show, almost as if the girl's perkiness has even pushed the typically-positive Glinda too far. The confrontation at Kiamo Ko castle between Dorothy and Elphaba in the Wicked musical is played out in shadows. We only see their silhouettes, yet another clever way to keep Dorothy's face a mystery.