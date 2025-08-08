The accountant's a documentary subject all over again in The Paper, coming to Peacock September 4.

Who Played Oscar on The Office? All About the Cast Member Returning for The Paper

Oscar Martinez is back on camera, whether he wants to be or not — but we're thrilled to see Oscar Nuñez, the actor who plays him, on Peacock this fall.

The beloved accountant from The Office has gotten a new job at The Paper, Peacock's upcoming comedy set in the same universe as the beloved mockumentary series. 20 years after they started following the employees at Dunder Mifflin, the documentary crew has found a new subject in the form of a struggling local newspaper. The Toledo Truth Teller is on the brink of revival thanks to an enthusiastic new boss (Domhnall Geeson), and Oscar is on staff.

It's a big change for the former Dunder Mifflin employee — but what has Nuñez been up to since The Office ended in 2013? That actor has been quite busy.

Who plays Oscar on The Office? Oscar Nuñez. Born in Cuba and raised in New Jersey, Nuñez has a long history in comedy. Like fellow funny actors Will Ferrell, Maya Rudolph, and Melissa McCarthy, Nuñez was a member of L.A. comedy performers The Groundlings. Before getting cast on The Office, Nuñez was creator and star of Halfway Home, an improvised Comedy Central series co-starring Octavia Spencer, and guest-starred on shows including Reno 911!

Oscar Nuñez has appeared in many TV shows including Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Since The Office ended, Nuñez has popped up in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Adam Ruins Everything, New Girl, iZombie, Liv and Maddie, Shameless, People of Earth, American Housewife, Mr. Iglesias, 9-1-1, NCIS: Los Angeles, Life in Pieces, Lucky Hank, The Goldbergs, as well as Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.

He has also lent his voice to a handful of animated shows including Firebuds, Solar Opposites, 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, and more.

Oscar Nuñez has co-starred with Sandra Bullock twice

Nuñez played roles in both The Proposal (2009) and The Lost City (2022). In The Proposal, he played a resident of the small town of Sitka, Alaska who was not only a waiter and shopkeeper, but also a minister and stripper. In The Lost City, he played an island-hopping cargo plane pilot who he described as "a little crazy and eccentric."

He also appeared in the 2017 Baywatch reboot and the 2022 Enchanted sequel Disenchanted, as well as two recent Christmas movies: A Christmas Mystery (2022) and Dashing Through the Snow (2023).

Oscar Nuñez is married to Ursula Whittaker and has one child

The actor has been married Ursula Whittaker, an actress and writer, since 2011. They welcomed a daughter named August Luce Nuñez on October 4, 2012.

