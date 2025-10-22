Who Left That Photo at Voight’s Car on Chicago P.D. — and What's It Mean? (DETAILS)

Chihards were left scratching their heads after watching Chicago P.D. Season 13's "Root Cause" after Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) received a mysterious message.

Voight has a dark past that he rarely opens up about, so anytime viewers get a glimpse of his backstory, you can bet all eyes are on the fearless commanding officer. Just after Voight and Officer Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) teamed up on a case, he was shocked to find an envelope left beneath the windshield wiper of his vehicle. After snatching the envelope and opening it, Voight was mystified to discover an old photograph of a young boy with a Chicago police officer. It didn't take long for Imani to deduce that Voight doesn't typically find mysterious envelopes placed on his windshields, probing the Sergeant for some clarity.

"What the hell is that? Is that from a case? Who sent it?" Imani asked, echoing the thoughts of viewers watching at home. "Tell me when I should stop asking questions."

Who left Voight a mysterious envelope on Chicago P.D.?

Voight remained tight-lipped about the strange envelope until he later reached out to Desk Sergeant Trudy Platt (Amy Morton). Trudy sarcastically guessed that it wasn't a ticket, asking Voight what was inside.

"Not important," Voight shrugged. "But I need to know who put it there."

"Why?" Trudy asked, still not getting anything from her famously private friend. "Not important? OK, I'll check all the district cams, do some sniffing to see who all was here this morning."

After Voight thanked Trudy for the favor, she double-checked that Voight would be alright no matter what the envelope held. Later, Trudy reported her findings back to Voight: She'd found nothing on the cameras, and she couldn't exactly get forensics to match a fingerprint without an official case number.

Translation: We've reached a dead-end. Voight encouraged Trudy to look into who had access to the CPD gates, still refusing to give up on figuring out who left the envelope on the car.

Despite Voight's continued refusal to shed light on the situation, a similarly stubborn Officer Imani struggled to drop her investigation into the envelope. Imani later asked Voight if they'd figured out who the kid in the photo was or which case it was taken. After still getting nothing from her Sergeant, Imani started her own digging.

Voight was revealed to be the boy in the mysterious photo

After closing a grueling serial killer case together, Voight and Imani drove back to the station in reflection of the chaotic day. Imani then grabbed the envelope, opening it to look closer. She pointed out that the district patch on the officer's uniform was a decades-old style from the 1970s; she'd looked it up after noticing the dated detail. With some simple math and her preternatural investigative instinct, Imani felt confident enough to conjure a guess about the photo.

"Is that boy you, Sergeant?" Imani asked tenderly, already knowing the answer but still unsure of what any of it meant.

Voight remained silent as he stoically nodded, giving viewers plenty to chew on.

Who left that photo for Voight to find, and is there some sinister intent behind it? Why does Voight seem so haunted by the past it dredges up?