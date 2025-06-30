Who Is Zak Srakaew on Love Island USA? All About the Season 7 Bombshell

Season 7 of Love Island USA got a major shake-up with the sizzling arrival of bombshell Zak Srakaew.

The Manchester-raised self-proclaimed bad boy brings both star power and a familiar face to the villa. The Casa Amor bombshell has already spent some time in the reality TV spotlight and is no stranger to striking a pose for the camera. Zak made his television debut as a housemate on Big Brother UK in 2023, where he spent two weeks in the house. A Big Brother alum and international model, Zak wasted no time catching eyes with his Love Island debut during Casa Amor week, making waves with his quick connection to Season 7 fan favorite Amaya Espinal.

From height info to his career background, here's what to know about the man stealing hearts and stirring pots in the villa, Zak Srakaew.

Zak appears on Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Peacock

Where is Zak Srakaew from Love Island USA from? While viewers were quick to note his charming Manchester accent, Zak (@zakyeah) was born in Thailand. Zak spent his early childhood there before later moving to Manchester, where he still currently resides. The Season 7 Islander spoke about his roots in a 2023 Big Brother interview. "I actually grew up in the jungle in Thailand," Zak revealed. "People automatically think I grew up in Manchester but when I tell them my life story they are quite surprised. When I was a kid I used to collect snakes and everything."

Zak Srakaew from Love Island USA Season 7 is a professional model

Standing at six feet tall and boasting a tattooed physique that snagged attention during his Casa Amor debut on June 23, it should come as no surprise that Zak is a professional model who travels the globe for his career. Zak has worked with brands like Burberry, North Face, and ASOS, to name a few of his biggest clients. But Zak isn't trying to lean into any model stereotypes.

"People might judge me because I’m a model. People often have a misconception..." Zak said in his Big Brother interview, adding, "I'm not like a typical model, I'm a down-to-earth guy. People assume I’m arrogant but when they actually get to know me I’ve got a lot more to offer."

Zak Srakaew has been making connections on Love Island USA

Vanna, JD, Coco, and Zak appear on Love Island USA Season 7. Photo: Peacock

Now, as one of Fiji's newest bombshells, all eyes are on Zak. Casa Amor week always delivers chaos, and with it, fans were graced with the arrival of some new heartthrobs, Zak included.

While Zak's tattoos and impressive frame instantly caused a stir, it was Zak's connection with Amaya that got fans excited. ICYMI: Amaya was due for a steamy connection after being stuck in an imbalanced dynamic with the not-feeling-it-anymore Austin Shepard, so viewers are perched to see where Amaya and Zak's love story heads next.

Zak's Love Island connections don't end there, either. Outside of the villa, Zak is friends with Season 6 Islander Miguel Harichi, who finished the competition as runner-up with Leah Kateb, a couple that is still going strong today based on swoon-worthy Instagram posts. Maybe some of that Love Island good luck will rub off on Zak? Only time will tell!

Amaya Espinal appears on Love Island USA Season 7 Episode 22. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

