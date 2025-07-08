Here's everything fans need to know about the man behind the narration.

Who Is the Voice of Love Island USA? All About Narrator Iain Stirling

Love Island USA is in full swing, and if you've been wondering each episode who the narrator is, we've got you covered.

Below, read everything to know about the voice of Love Island USA, narrator and comedian Iain Stirling.

The voice of Love Island USA is Iain Stirling

Iain Stirling on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Season 21, Episode 148. Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

The voice of Love Island USA is 37-year-old comedian Iain Stirling — and this isn't the star's first rodeo. In fact, he's the longtime narrator for the UK version of Love Island as well, so it's only natural that he would take his talents across the Atlantic for the American version of the series.

Stirling's narration throughout the episodes gives viewers clever commentary on what they're witnessing — from the betrayals to the hookups and everything in between. He's a cheeky complement to host Ariana Madix, who helps steer Islanders in the right direction from the ground.

How long has Iain Stirling narrated Love Island USA? Stirling's first appearance as narrator was in Season 4, which coincided with actress and superfan Sarah Hyland's first season as the show's host. Season 7 marks Stirling's fourth time narrating the US version. Don't forget to catch the Love Island USA Season 7 Finale on Sunday, July 13.

How long has Iain Stirling narrated Love Island UK? Stirling has been the UK version's narrator for every iteration of Love Island UK dating back to 2015.

Iain Stirling's career before Love Island

When he's not giving viewers the lowdown on the latest happenings in the villa, Stirling enjoys a successful stand-up comedy career.

Since 2007, Stirling has regularly performed in comedy hotspots like London, Glasgow, and Manchester. He was first "discovered" at a comedy festival, where he was declared one of the scene's "hottest newcomers." When Stirling isn't on stage telling jokes or narrating Love Island USA, he also makes regular appearances on TV and radio shows.

Iain Stirling talks the popularity of Love Island USA

Huda Mustafa, Chris Seeley, Andreina Santos, Bryan Arenales, and Gracyn Blackmore on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 26. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

In a June interview with Deadline, Stirling spoke about Love Island USA's burgeoning popularity, saying "five or six legendary Love Island contestants" from Season 6 really skyrocketed the series.

As for Season 7? Stirling thinks the show's casting is "as good, if not better," this time around.

"The show's really come into its own, and it's really amazing to see," he explained. "I don't know if it's because it's America… but it's the first time in a long time I felt like I'm watching the show as well as working on it."

Stirling confessed that his favorite part of Season 7 has been watching the drama — and steamy romance — unfold between Islanders Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen.

"I genuinely can't tell you the last time I watched Love Island and reacted to it like I wasn't working on it," he said about the rollercoaster relationship between them.