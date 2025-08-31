Meghann Fahy and Aubrey Plaza Got Lost on a Hike While Filming The White Lotus in Italy

The actress made waves in Italy for decades before breaking out in the U.S. on The White Lotus.

Who Is Sabrina Impacciatore? All About the Actress Who Plays The Paper's Esmeralda

If you've ever wanted to know how much Ben Affleck tipped his limo driver, Peacock's The Paper has you covered.

The trailer for the new series features one character, played by Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore, walking us through one of her articles in The Toledo Truth Teller. The local paper is the new subject of the same documentary crew that chronicled Dunder Mifflin on The Office, and as Managing Editor Esmeralda Grand, Impacciatore plays the employee who seems most ready for the spotlight. At the very least, she's got multiple ring lights, a welcoming smile for new boss Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson), and a real passion for her job.

Impacciatore may still be a fairly new face for many American viewers, but she's certainly not new to movies or TV, particularly in her native country. Before her U.S. breakout role in The White Lotus, she was already an award-winning star overseas.

As you wait for The Paper to debut on September 4, get to know the Roman-born Sabrina Impacciatore with a deep dive into her career below.

Sabrina Impacciatore got her start in Italian theater and variety shows

Impacciatore started out on the stage in the late 80s, then worked as a secretary on the variety show Non è la Rai before quickly earning a role on the show. It aired every day and featured young women who sang, danced, and performed sketches. Impacciatore regularly hosted a segment in which she sorted through and responded to silly pieces of fan mail.

Non è la Rai led to roles on other variety shows, including 1997's Macao, before her acting career took off.

Sabrina Impacciatore attends the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 12, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

Sabrina Impacciatore's TV and movie roles date back to the 90s

Impacciatore starred in a sitcom called Disokkupati in 1997 and a TV movie called Il Compagno in 1999, but her first big movie was The Last Kiss in 2001. She and director Gabriele Muccino continued to collaborate on Kiss Me Again (2010) and There's No Place Like Home (2018). For the latter, she got to collaborate on the script with Muccino.

She was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the David di Donatello Awards (the Italian equivalent of the Oscars) for both Napoleon and Me (2006) and Miss F (2007), and is well known in Italy for the 2013 cult hit Amiche da morire. The title means "Friends to Die For" in English, and Impacciatore stars in the black comedy as one of three Sicilian women involved in the murder of a rotten husband.

Before she starred in The White Lotus in 2022, her biggest American role was in 2004's The Passion of the Christ. She played Seraphia, based on St. Veronica, a widow who offers Jesus her veil to wipe his face.

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Ned (Domhnall Gleeson) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 6. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

Sabrina Impacciatore earned an Emmy nomination for White Lotus Season 2

When the dark dramedy The White Lotus headed to Italy for its second season in 2022, Impacciatore was cast as Valentina, the hotel manager catering to the whims of rich hotel guests while harboring a crush on a concierge named Isabella. Impacciatore even famously improvised a line where she quipped that Coolidge's character looked like Peppa Pig.

"Jennifer was all in pink, and the first thing I said was: ‘You’re so pink.’ When she asked: ‘Who do I remind you of?,’ I replied, ‘Peppa Pig.’ The whole set froze," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "Then Jennifer broke out laughing. [I was surprised] to see that scene made the final cut. And even more surprised when it went viral worldwide.”

She also opened up to THR about how the show has changed her life and career, especially in the United States.

“What I’ve experienced in the past few months has been truly powerful, powerful as well as spiritual," she said. "The support I’ve received has been incredible. I’m keeping my feet on the ground, [but] I’ve overcome countless challenges and faced many closed doors, I’ve suffered through many disappointments. Now that I have this chance, I want to make the best of it. And I intend to enjoy it.”

How to watch Sabrina Impacciatore on The Paper

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore) and Nicole (Ramona Young) appear on The Paper Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: John P. Fleenor/Peacock

The new series will premiere on Peacock on September 4, when the streamer drops all ten episodes!