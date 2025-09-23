All About Terry Gannon, Savannah Guthrie's Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony Co-Host

Sean Penn Shares a Message to the FCC, Talks Internet Rumors and One Battle After Another (Extended)

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin Enter Their "Craig Era" on TODAY, Say Goodbye to Hoda Kotb

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin Enter Their "Craig Era" on TODAY, Say Goodbye to Hoda Kotb

Here's everything to know about the longtime sports broadcaster and former basketball player, who we'll see on our screens for the 2026 Games.

It's official: TODAY's Savannah Guthrie will be heading up NBC's Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony coverage on February 6, 2026 — but she won't be doing it alone.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

On September 23 it was announced that Guthrie was tapped to host NBC's coverage alongside longtime sports broadcaster Terry Gannon. Here's everything fans need to know about the 61-year-old Gannon, including his impressive resume.

Here's where you've seen — or heard — Terry Gannon before

After winning the NCAA Men's National Championship as a member of the 1983 North Carolina State University basketball team, Gannon parlayed his collegiate success into a career in sports broadcasting.

Gannon joined ABC in 1991 as a college basketball broadcaster and host of the weekly series Wide World of Sports. He spent more than two decades at ABC and ESPN covering everything, and we mean everything. The star has made his mark on the World Cup, college football, the Little League World Series, horse racing, and every sport in between.

RELATED: The Full 2025-2026 NBA Schedule of Games Coming to NBA on NBC and Peacock

Terry Gannon of Golf Channel report the play during the third round of the Wegmans LPGA Championship at Monroe Golf Club on August 16, 2014 in Pittsford, New York. Photo: Scott Halleran/Getty Images

In 2010, Gannon joined NBC Sports to cover professional golf, where he remained one of the most recognizable voices in live sports. In the years ahead he would be a mainstay on NBC's Olympic coverage. Gannon has five Olympic Games on his resume and will add a sixth when the 2026 Winter Olympics kick off.

Fans can catch Gannon's iconic calls ahead of the 2026 Olympics. The star will be in the broadcast booth as the primary play-by-play man when the NBA returns to NBC and debuts on Peacock in October. (And yes, "Roundball Rock" will be back, too.)

Gannon currently resides in Los Angeles with his wife, Lisa. The couple has two children: Jake and Maddie. In fact, the family shared some incredible photos from a recent European vacation in July that are a must-see.

"Rome, Venice, Lake Como…so long Italy, see you again in February for the Olympics!" Gannon wrote in a caption.

Savannah Guthrie and Terry Gannon speak about hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics

Legendary snowboarder and Olympic legend Shaun White will also be in the booth for the Opening Ceremony, lending his unique perspective to the proceedings. Both Guthrie and Gannon passed along their excitement in the official press release.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to host the Opening Ceremony alongside the incomparable Terry Gannon and snowboarding legend Shaun White," Guthrie said. "It's such an honor to celebrate the world's best athletes and introduce the magic and wonder of the Winter Games and northern Italy to viewers at home."

Savannah Guthrie attends the 2025 NBCUniversal Upfront on May 12, 2025 in New York City; Terry Gannon attends the 20th annual Emmys Golf Classic benefiting the Television Academy Foundation at Wilshire Country Club on October 28, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal; Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

RELATED: All About the 2026 Winter Olympics in the Historic and Stunning Milano Cortina

Gannon echoed Guthrie's sentiment.

"Winter sports' greatest athletes at a legendary stadium in one of the most vibrant cities in the world… count me in!" Gannon added. "I'm thrilled to be a part of the team along with Savannah and Shaun for a compelling, meaningful showcase to kick off the Milan Cortina Olympics."