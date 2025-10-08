Why You Recognize the Actress Playing Tattoo Artist, Jimena Sanz, on Chicago P.D.

A mysterious woman that has a unique way of helping Torres is P.D.'s latest guest star.

One Chicago is famous for upping the action with dynamite guest stars, and Yadira Guevara-Prip has joined Chicago P.D. as an enigmatic new character.

How to Watch Watch Chicago P.D. Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

Yadira Guevara-Prip appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13's "Open Wounds" (directed by Jesse Lee Soffer) as Jimenez Sanz, a woman Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) meets while investigating a string of abductions in his neighborhood. Jimenez owns a tattoo parlor, doesn't have huge faith in cops, but has eyes for Torres. Torres has connected with Jimenez during a time of struggle in his life, but Jimenez knows a thing or two about pain.

As Jimenez sinks her teeth into Torres in P.D.'s latest, we're taking a look at the actress bringing a dose of intrigue to the Intelligence Unit.

RELATED: Inside Torres' Drastic Transformation on Chicago P.D.: "He’s Really Been Through It"

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 12 Episode 21 "Open Casket". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Who is Chicago P.D. guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip? Guevara-Prip has built a dynamic resume that spans science fiction, fantasy, and drama television projects. Before joining the One Chicago universe, Guevara-Prip recurred in several television series, such as See, where she appeared alongside Jason Momoa in the post-apocalyptic thriller. Guevara-Prip also had a recurring role as Kaia Nieves in the horror action series Supernatural after delivering guest performances in series like High Maintenance, Star Trek: Discovery, and Mad Dogs. Some of Guevara-Prip's recent television projects include guest appearances in 13 Reasons Why and Grey's Anatomy. In 2025, Guevara-Prip made her film debut in Kathryn Bigelow's House of Dynamite, joining an electrifying cast that includes Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson.

Yadira Guevara-Prip attends the premiere event for See Season 3 Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Yadira Guevara-Prip plays Jimenez Sanz on Chicago P.D.

P.D. fans met Guevara-Prip's Jimenez Sanz in Season 13's "Open Wounds" after Torres visited her tattoo parlor to ask about her cousin, a man targeted by the same crew of abductors he was tracking. Jimenez was apprehensive about working with the cops after they failed to arrest anyone the first time, but after her cousin stepped up to help, Torres got a break in the case.

Torres was able to arrest the crew responsible for the kidnappings, but not before his neighbor was tragically murdered. During the investigation, Torres was injured and struggled with not messing with stitches, deliberately re-injuring himself. After his harrowing shift, Torres got his stitches fixed and headed to a local bar, where he ran into Jimenez again.

Jimenez joined Torres and began flirting with him, soon noticing Torres' gaping wound and downtrodden demeanor.

"What did you do to it?" Jimenez asked Torres, reminding him she worked in tattooing "I know when people mess with their wounds. Why are you?"

After a weighted silence, Jimenez realized Torres wasn't able to save his neighbor, allowing her to correctly guessed why Torres was messing with his injury.

Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) appears in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 2. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

RELATED: All About Jesse Lee Soffer's Return to Chicago P.D. Tonight

"Makes it feel better, doesn't it?" Jimenez asked. "The pain?"

Torres nodded, admitting to Jimenez that he used to pray when he was anxious or depressed, and it would help, but that prayer hadn't been as helpful lately. "It's not the pain that helps, it's just the —"

"It's the release of it," Jimenez continued, getting another nod from Torres. He knew the wound wouldn't take the pain away; he just wanted to feel better.

Jimenez was picking up what Torres was putting down, so she pulled him to the back of the bar and asked him if he trusted her once they were all alone. After Torres nodded in confusion, Jimenez drove her finger into his wound while kissing Torres deeply.

Blindsided yet thoroughly distracted, Torres leaned into the masochistic hookup, leaving viewers curious to see if Jimenez will return. Watch Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.