Who is Role Model? Get to Know Saturday Night Live's October 11 Musical Guest

Who is Sally?

Sally is the main character in Role Model's 2025 hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." When he performs the song, Pillsbury invites someone — a fan or a celebrity guest — on stage to dance as Sally.

Hilary Duff had the honor at Austin City Limits, but Natalie Portman, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Hudson, Renee Rapp, and Troye Sivan have all played the part as well. The very first on-stage guest was influencer Jake Shane at Role Model's February 2025 concert in Dallas. The bit proved so popular with fans that it became a tradition at every show, with Pillsbury calling out, "Where's my Sally?" part way through the song.

When Role Model played The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, SNL cast member Bowen Yang joined him on stage as Sally.

The song was released in February as a new addition on his deluxe Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) album. The album, whose title references The Wizard of Oz, was partially written after his split from Emma Chamberlain, and "Sally" specifically was inspired by the new experience of dating after a breakup.

"Lyrically, it was me being hesitant and doubtful," he told Billboard. "Not being sold on someone."