Who is Role Model? Get to Know Saturday Night Live's October 11 Musical Guest
The "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out" singer has gone viral online ahead of SNL debut.
Role Model is the Musical Guest for Saturday Night Live's October 11 episode with Host Amy Poehler. While Poehler, an SNL cast member from 2001 to 2008, is a Studio 8H vet, Role Model is making his Studio 8H debut.
Even if you don't know the musician's name, you've likely heard his biggest song, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out," which has gone viral thanks to some celebrity moments featuring the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Natalie Portman, Hilary Duff, and even SNL's own Bowen Yang.
Fresh off supporting Season 50 Musical Guest Gracie Abrams on tour, Role Model's profile is rising fast. Duff joined him on stage on Friday, October 3 at Austin City Limits, and now, he's about to play on SNL's 50th birthday. Before he hits the stage, get to know the artist who has fans wearing shirts reading, "Wish I Were Sally."
Who is Role Model?
Role Model is a singer and internet personality, best known for his viral pop song "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." He's released two studio albums, 2022's Rx, and Kansas Anymore, which was released in 2024 and got a deluxe version with four new songs, Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye), in 2025.
What is Role Model's real name?
Tucker Pillsbury.
When he appeared on Today on August 29, Craig Melvin asked Pillsbury how he came up with his stage name.
"That's a good question," he said. "You know what, I thought it was funny at the time that I chose it, and you don't think ahead that if it works out, you're stuck with that for life. So here we are on live TV as Role Model."
Pillsbury embraces both his real name and his professional name, so his fans also know him familiarly as Tucker or Tuck.
How old is Role Model?
Pillsbury was born May 15, 1997 in Maine, so the Cape Elizabeth native is 28 years old. He released his first EP, Arizona In the Summer, at 20 years old.
Who is Sally?
Sally is the main character in Role Model's 2025 hit "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out." When he performs the song, Pillsbury invites someone — a fan or a celebrity guest — on stage to dance as Sally.
Hilary Duff had the honor at Austin City Limits, but Natalie Portman, Olivia Rodrigo, Kate Hudson, Renee Rapp, and Troye Sivan have all played the part as well. The very first on-stage guest was influencer Jake Shane at Role Model's February 2025 concert in Dallas. The bit proved so popular with fans that it became a tradition at every show, with Pillsbury calling out, "Where's my Sally?" part way through the song.
When Role Model played The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, SNL cast member Bowen Yang joined him on stage as Sally.
The song was released in February as a new addition on his deluxe Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) album. The album, whose title references The Wizard of Oz, was partially written after his split from Emma Chamberlain, and "Sally" specifically was inspired by the new experience of dating after a breakup.
"Lyrically, it was me being hesitant and doubtful," he told Billboard. "Not being sold on someone."
Does Role Model have a band?
Pillsbury performs with a band, but the name "Role Model" refers to the singer, specifically.
Is Role Model an actor?
The singer is about to make is acting debut in the movie Good Sex, written and directed by Lena Dunham. He stars alongside major stars including Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Meg Ryan, Rashida Jones, and Tramell Tillman.
Portman stars in the movie as a couples therapist who gets out of a 10 year relationship and starts dating both a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s. Production wrapped in August 2025.
Catch Role Model on SNL on October 11 with Host Amy Poehler on Saturday at 11:30 ET/10:30 C/8:30 PT on NBC and Peacock, streaming next-day on Peacock.