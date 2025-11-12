Raymond Bell has set off every siren in Voight's head on Season 13 of Chicago P.D.

Who Is Raymond Bell on Chicago P.D.? What to Know (RECAP)

Season 13 of Chicago P.D. has delivered plenty of thrills and chills with the arrival of the goosebump-inducing Raymond Bell, played by Barry Del Sherman.

Ever since Raymond's introduction in Season 13's "Root Cause," Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) has had a suspicion about the mysterious businessman. And when Voight has a hunch, he's often correct. The Intelligence Unit only ever crossed paths with Raymond while investigating his son, but Voight has a pretty good feeling that evil runs in the family, considering Raymond's shady behavior surrounding the investigation.

As revealed by teaser trailers for the Season 13 fall finale, Raymond Bell returns in P.D.'s "Impulse Control," and this time, Voight is committed to getting to the bottom of the dark Bell family secrets.

“It’s been really fun to write," Chicago P.D.'s showrunner Gwen Sigan told Soaps.com while chatting about the excitement surrounding Season 13's "Big Bad," Raymond. "It’s dark, it’s weird. It’s been a really different kind of storyline for us.”

Who is Raymond Bell on Chicago P.D.?

Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appear in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

During Chicago P.D.'s "Root Cause," audiences were introduced to a chilling new presence, Raymond Bell, a former tycoon of a tractor company that was later turned into a movie studio. The squad met Raymond while in pursuit of his son, Gary Bell, an emotionally tormented bank robber and spree killer who seemed distraught over his slayings.

Gary and his daughter, Julie, lived with Raymond until Gary moved in with a girlfriend, leaving Julie with his grandfather. After arriving at the Bell residence with a warrant, Raymond was of little help to the authorities as they sought out his son, and Voight instantly got a strange energy from him.

While searching for Gary, the Intelligence Unit uncovered a history of presumed abuse in the Bell household. As the authorities closed in on Gary, he panicked and told Voight that he “wasn’t born this way.” Despite Voight trying to talk Gary down from his distraught state, Gary died via suicide, but not before leaving Voight a haunting message: "He made me like this."

Had Gary been conditioned to become a monster by his father? Voight had this at the top of his mind as he and his Season 13 recruit Officer Imani (Ari Mandi) visited the Bell residence with their heavy news. After Raymond told Julie to head to a different room, Voight informed him that Gary had died via suicide.

Raymond was unbothered by this devastating update, shocking Voight and Imani as he expressed no interest in picking up his son's body. Voight brought up Gary's cryptic final message and asked if Raymond knew who his son was referring to. Raymond remained cold as he didn't answer and stoically shut the door in the cops' faces.

Voight and Imani struggled to shake off the red flags surrounding the case while leaving Bell's house of horrors. Voight told Imani that he wanted to put an investigative alert on any activity surrounding Raymond's address and would make arrangements for CPS to follow up with Gary's daughter, Julie, who remained in Raymond's questionable custody.

Voight hasn't seen the last of Raymond Bell, and viewers can't wait to see how this cat-and-mouse chase plays out.

Eva Imani (Arienne Mandi) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 4 "Root Cause". Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Why you recognize Chicago P.D.'s Barry Del Sherman

Before making his way to Chicago P.D. as the chilling Raymond Bell, Barry Del Sherman built a multi-decade acting career defined by dynamite guest appearances and enigmatic characters. O.G. Law & Order fans may recognize him from Season 1's "Poison Ivy," while new-wave viewers might recognize him from Season 18's "Personae Non Grata." Sherman also guest-starred on Law & Order: Criminal Intent in Season 3's "Gemini."

Outside of Dick Wolf's vast procedural universe, some of Sherman's notable television projects include The Big Easy, The Naked Truth, CSI: NY, and Outer Rage. Sherman has appeared in many hit big-screen projects, as well, such as American Beauty, Independence Day, and There Will Be Blood.

