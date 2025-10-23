So, Who's Pregnant on Married at First Sight Season 19?

This article contains spoilers for the first four episodes of Married at First Sight Season 19, streaming now on Peacock .

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The newest season of Married at First Sight will deliver more than one shocking first for the franchise.

Married at First Sight kicked off with five romantic weddings and a shocking reveal. That's right, Season 19 of the Peacock reality series will feature the show's first-ever pregnancy during the social experiment.

The Married at First Sight Season 19 trailer previously teased that one cast member will eventually reveal the news in an upcoming episode. "I'm pregnant," a woman's voice says as clips of the new season flash on the screen, sending fans on a hunt for clues.

RELATED: Meet the Full Cast of Married at First Sight Season 19

While Peacock's new season of Married at First Sight will mark the show's first-ever pregnancy, the franchise has celebrated many growing families through the years. "We have had more than a 105,000 people apply for Married at First Sight. We match people with their stranger spouse. And, you know, we have 11 couples still going strong, 13 beautiful babies," Dr. Pepper Schwartz, one of the show's longtime relationship experts, says in Episode 1. "People still want love and commitment. They believe in the union of marriage."

Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec appear during Married At First Sight Season 19. Photo: Peacock

Over the course of eight weeks, each pair of newlyweds will tackle the realities of marriage together, but only one couple will face a pregnancy that the show says "redefines what’s at stake" for them on Decision Day. Read on for everything we know so far and find out when exactly new episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Who's pregnant on Married at First Sight Season 19? The answer has not yet been revealed on Married at First Sight, so be sure to stay tuned as new episodes drop on Peacock to find out!

RELATED: How to Watch Married at First Sight Season 19 & When New Episodes Come Out

Who are the couples on Married at First Sight Season 19? Set in Austin, Texas this time around, Married at First Sight Season 19 follows five newlywed couples: Josh (31) and Jalyn (27)

Pat (59) and Rhonda (63)

Derrek (38) and Meghann (37)

Chad (54) and Belynda (47)

Will (30) and Brittany (29)

Pat and Rhonda appear together on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 2 "Don't Mess with my Texas Wedding". Photo: Peacock

Each couple met for the very first time at the altar shortly being saying "I do" during their wedding episodes. They also exchanged personalized vows for their new partners in life, despite knowing nothing about them or their relationship. For instance, during Will and Brittany's wedding ceremony, the two wowed each other with their words.

"I promise to be faithful to you, I promise to show up as myself every day, allowing you to fully know me. I promise to make you laugh, happy, a little crazy sometimes, but most importantly, I promise to make you feel," Brittany told her new husband at the altar, while Will said, "As your husband, I'm ready to love you, I'm committed to giving you my best self on the sunny days and when it's dreary. I'm ready to learn about you, grow with you, and have a love like an undying flame glowing in the night."

Will appears on Married at First Sight Season 19 Episode 1. Photo: PEACOCK

Married at First Sight Season 19 revealed another big franchise first: a mother-daughter duo on the cast

This season's pregnancy isn't the only major first for Married at First Sight — the Season 19 premiere episode also revealed that cast members Jalyn and Belynda are related.

Shortly after Josh and Jalyn said "I do" in Episode 1, it's revealed that Jalyn and her mother, Belynda, are both going through this social experiment at the same time, both marrying a stranger on Married at First Sight.

Jalyn and Belynda appear on Married at First Sight Season 19. Photo: Mary Kang/PEACOCK

"Our final wedding is a family affair," Pastor Cal Roberson teased at the top of Episode 3, just before Belynda met her husband, Chad, for the first time at the altar.

Jalyn, who had just married Josh the day before, later gave her mother some sage wedding day advice. "Last little piece of advice after doing this yesterday," Jalyn laughed, "would just be to try to stay focused on him and give him that, like, peace. I think if you guys can smile at each other, look at each other, hold hands, and feel comfortable that's gonna say a lot right there."

"Hope I don't pass out," Belynda admitted to her daughter before they shared a hug.

How to watch Married at First Sight Season 19

Following the four-episode premiere on October 23, new episodes will drop in weekly batches on Thursdays exclusively on Peacock. Check out the full episode schedule, below: