All About Natalie's Son, Owen Manning, on Chicago Med (DETAILS)
After Natalie Manning's son visited Gaffney in the second episode of Season 11, tragedy struck at the Windy City hospital.
Chihards celebrated the triumphant return of Nick Gehlfuss' Dr. Will Halstead during Chicago Med Season 11's "A Game of Inches," but what began as a quick visit among old friends soon turned disastrous for someone very close to Halstead's heart.
Halstead visited Gaffney to give his former colleagues an exciting update about his longtime partner and fellow Gaffney fan favorite, Natalie Manning (Torey DeVitto): the couple has a baby boy on the way! Halstead visited Chicago alongside Natalie's young son, Owen (Frankie DeMaio), to connect with him more one-on-one and squeeze in some quality time before the baby arrived. Of course, Halstead couldn't just pop into Gaffney for a quick hell. Right as he and Owen arrived, a teenage drug mule named Jasper was dumped on the sidewalk in dire need of help.
Halstead swept into action, which led to a gripping chain of events that led Owen to land in hot water on Chicago Med. Here's what happened:
Who is Owen Manning on Chicago Med?
Owen is the son of Natalie Manning and her late husband, Jeff Manning, born in Season 1 of Chicago Med before making his first credited appearance in Season 3, when he was portrayed by child star Ari Morgan. Owen would make the occasional appearance during Natalie's tenure at Gaffney until Season 7's premiere, when Natalie and Owen moved to Seattle to start her new job.
Following their move West, Natalie and Owen kept in touch with Halstead by sending him letters and drawings by Owen, later welcoming Halstead with open arms once he followed them to Seattle in Season 8 of Chicago Med. As of Season 11, Owen is played by Frankie DeMaio, a child star who first gained recognition in the smash drama series You as Henry Quinn-Goldberg, the son of Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti).
What happened to Owen on Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 2?
Halstead mobilized the Gaffney doctors to help Jasper, struggling with not stepping on toes. But as soon as the teen stabilized, Halstead and Owen caught up with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), letting her in on the exciting baby news. Halstead brought Owen to Chicago to see a Bears game, but as Jasper's health took a turn, Halstead struggled to abandon his former post.
Meanwhile, the drug mule situation escalated when the drug dealer burst into Jasper's operating room and held the surgeons at gunpoint to recover the stash. Halstead soon noticed the surgeons acting strangely in the O.R., instructing Owen to stay where it was safe while he got security. The armed drug dealer was eventually convinced to leave with the drugs already retrieved, allowing the surgeons to get back to work.
However, just as the gun woman left the operating room, a scream and a gunshot rang out. Next, viewers cut to Natalie Manning at her Seattle hospital as she is notified about an urgent call. After Natalie picked up the phone, she was surprised to hear her former boss, Goodwin, was calling.
"Ms. Goodwin!" Manning said, confused by the call.
"I'm so sorry to be calling you like this," Goodwin explained solemnly. "But something has happened."
"What do you mean?" Natalie asked.
"It’s Owen," Goodwin said. "He's been shot."
Will Owen Manning be OK on Chicago Med?
While viewers were left with an intense cliffhanger about Owen, we have our fingers crossed that Natalie's son will get the help and care he needs. Owen is surrounded by a team of passionate doctors who love and care for Natalie and would jump through every possible hurdle to ensure her son's recovery. While Owen's health is up in the air, he couldn't be in better hands.
