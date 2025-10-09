All About Natalie's Son, Owen Manning, on Chicago Med (DETAILS)

What happened to Owen on Chicago Med Season 11, Episode 2?

Halstead mobilized the Gaffney doctors to help Jasper, struggling with not stepping on toes. But as soon as the teen stabilized, Halstead and Owen caught up with Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson), letting her in on the exciting baby news. Halstead brought Owen to Chicago to see a Bears game, but as Jasper's health took a turn, Halstead struggled to abandon his former post.

Meanwhile, the drug mule situation escalated when the drug dealer burst into Jasper's operating room and held the surgeons at gunpoint to recover the stash. Halstead soon noticed the surgeons acting strangely in the O.R., instructing Owen to stay where it was safe while he got security. The armed drug dealer was eventually convinced to leave with the drugs already retrieved, allowing the surgeons to get back to work.

However, just as the gun woman left the operating room, a scream and a gunshot rang out. Next, viewers cut to Natalie Manning at her Seattle hospital as she is notified about an urgent call. After Natalie picked up the phone, she was surprised to hear her former boss, Goodwin, was calling.

"Ms. Goodwin!" Manning said, confused by the call.

"I'm so sorry to be calling you like this," Goodwin explained solemnly. "But something has happened."

"What do you mean?" Natalie asked.

"It’s Owen," Goodwin said. "He's been shot."