All About Chicago P.D.'s Officer Tasha Fox and the Actress That Plays Her

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) has been doing some soul-searching on Season 13 of Chicago P.D., and it's largely thanks to One Chicago newcomer Officer Tasha Fox, played by Karen Obilom.

Atwater has always had a lot of pride in being a family man, but after crossing paths with an old friend during P.D.'s October 29 episode "Miami," the Intelligence Unit mainstay began contemplating the big picture, realizing that he's never prioritized himself. What does he want in life?

A reunion with a familiar face proved to be the wake-up call Atwater needed to reassess his future, and it led to a steamy hook-up by the end of P.D.'s latest. Here's what happened:

Karen Obilom plays Atwater's new love interest Officer Tasha Fox on Chicago P.D.

Fox (Karen Obilom) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5 "Miami". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Due to a one-day initiative to address the city's uptick in violent crime, Atwater ended up being partnered up with patrol officer Tasha Fox (Karen Obilom), an old friend from the police academy.

Atwater was happy to see his former colleague on the beat, soon developing a flirtatious rapport. Fox followed up with Atwater about his family, and he was impressed by her memory. After revealing there was no Mrs. Atwater in the picture, he was shocked to discover that the also-single Fox was moving to Florida within a week.

Atwater asked Fox why she was leaving, and she revealed it was lingering police tensions in Chicago. Fox asked Atwater if he'd ever considered anything else outside of Chicago, but he admitted he always viewed Chicago as home. Before they dug deeper into that topic, Atwater and Fox witnessed a bomb going off in an office building. After the Intelligence Unit arrived on the scene, they got to work tracking down the bombers.

At numerous points during the investigation, Fox and Atwater connected over being at very different crossroads in life. Atwater has spent years worrying about others, while Fox encouraged him to think about himself more. The duo eventually tracked down the bomb squad after a blood-pumping investigation, but Atwater and Fox worked incredibly well together.

Officer Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) and Fox (Karen Obilom) appear on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5. Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Fox was hospitalized for injuries she sustained during the arrest, prompting Atwater to offer her a ride home. Atwater admitted that he hadn't thought much about what he wanted for his life due to always prioritizing his family needs — it just never occurred to him. Fox chuckled, inviting Atwater to join her in Miami. Atwater offered to grab a drink together instead, but Fox told him she had a "better idea."

Atwater and Fox headed back to his apartment and slept together, but Fox was gone when Atwater woke up the next morning. He then noticed she'd left him an orange (a clever nod to The Sunshine State) on the bedside table, with a note inviting him to join her in Miami "anytime."

Why you recognize Chicago P.D. guest star Karen Obilom

Fox (Karen Obilom) appears on Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 5 "Miami". Photo: Lori Allen/NBC

Fans of Dick Wolf's vast procedural universe may recognize Obilom for her recent role on Law & Order Season 24, Episode 10 ("Greater Good") as Vanessa Washburn, a woman who becomes entangled in the homicide case of a music mogul. Some of Obilom's other television guest credits include NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, The Vampyr Resistance Corps, Insecure, and Grey's Anatomy.

Obilom played Roni Evers in the action series Doom Patrol before taking on the role of Nia Bullock in the drama series Games People Play. In 2022, Oilom starred as Ashley Young in the series Send Help and also appeared as Venus in the 2023 film House Party. After shaking up Atwater's day-to-day on P.D., Chihards can't wait to find out if she returns.

