Nolan Price's Girlfriend Becomes a Key Witness in a Chilling Case on Law & Order

ADA Price and his girlfriend, Grace, Hall, landed on opposite sides of the courtroom in Law & Order's latest.

Just as Law & Order fans met the girlfriend of EADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), the series threw a wrench in the couple's happy harmony.

From the moment Nolan Price first strode into the Manhattan precinct, he has been defined by his mission to seek truth and accountability in a system built on moral ambiguity. Whether navigating complex forensic evidence or confronting different prosecution strategies, Price delivers infallible passion to each case that lands on his desk.

While Law & Order primarily features the action-packed combination of gripping investigations and courtroom showdowns, every now and then, viewers get to see how these squad members operate when off the clock. Price has lately been dating a woman named Grace Hall (Kerry Bishé), a child psychologist whom fans got to formally meet in Season 25's episode "Hindsight."

After a young teen named Todd Feldman was stabbed in the park, the 2-7's investigation eventually led them to Cassie, a 15-year-old friend of Todd's and one of Grace's most troubled clients.

Kerry Bishé as Grace Hall in Law & Order Season 25, Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Who is Nolan Price's girlfriend on Law & Order, Grace Hall? Nolan is dating Grace Hall, a charming child therapist who goes above and beyond for her clients. Law & Order fans met Grace in Season 25's "Hindsight" after she met up with Price at the park, instantly jumping into a story about how one of her teenagers was afraid of speaking on the phone. Price teased Grace about the formality of greeting someone when you first see them, and she was happy to say hello. But as Grace preoccupied herself with texts on her phone, she realized she was acting just like the teenagers she was griping about. Bishé is best known for her role as Donna Clark in the series Halt and Catch Fire, but she has also delivered dynamite performances in series like Scrubs, Narcos, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels. On the big screen, Bishé has appeared in hits like Argo, How It Ends, and Madame Web.

ADA Nolan Price was forced to cross-examine his girlfriend on Law & Order

Kerry Bishé as Grace Hall and Hugh Dancy as A.D.A. Nolan Price in Law & Order Season 25, Episode 4. Photo: Virginia Sherwood/NBC

Later that day, the 2-7 got a ping about Todd's murder. When investigating who would have a motive to murder Todd, the squad soon discovered that he had used AI to alter a bikini photo of Cassie to spread a nude around the school. Cassie thus became the squad's main suspect, and after interrogation, she confessed to killing Todd while expressing her trauma over being bullied due to the fake photo.

Considering everything Todd did, no one felt good about arresting Cassie, but a teenager was dead, and Cassie had planned the entire scene. After determining they'd try Cassie as an adult, Grace showed up to the District Attorney's office in a panic.

Grace asked Price why they were being so severe on Cassie, while Price was confused as to why she knew anything about his case. Grace revealed that Cassie was one of her clients and had been since her mother died. Grace had been called by the defense to testify on her behalf, so she begged Price to go easy on Cassie.

"Please don't do this," Grace pleaded. "She's just a kid, she's just a screwed-up little girl."

But Price maintained that Cassie had orchestrated a murder with “adult-level intent." As the trial went forth, Grace took the stand to testify that Cassie needed support and resources, not prison. Even Price began doubting the jury's willingness to convict Cassie, leading them to offer Cassie a plea bargain.

But after Cassie changed her story to a self-defense claim and her confession became inadmissible, Price was left grappling for more evidence.

Nolan Price's girlfriend was more involved in the case than he thought

A.D.A. Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi), A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy), and Carter Mills (Jordan M. Cox) appear on Law & Order Season 24 Episode 22 "Look The Other Way". Photo: Will Hart/NBC

That's when ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) discovered Cassie had sent several DMs through a fake Instagram account to Grace on the day of Todd's murder. Price visited Grace's apartment to get answers, learning that Cassie had expressed murderous intent to Grace. Price asked Grace why she'd kept all this hidden, but Grace revealed she'd become a second mother to the girl over the years and didn't want to send her to prison.

Knowing the way of the law, Price explained to Grace that she was forced to testify — it wasn't up to them. Grace had information that Cassie set out to kill Todd, so Price subpoenaed his girlfriend to get to the bottom of the truth.

Price struggled to question Grace on the stand, knowing how hard it was on his girlfriend to bring to light some of Cassie's darkest and most private thoughts. After confirming Cassie had texted her about killing Todd before the attack, Price asked Grace why she hadn't called the authorities.

Grace tearfully explained that she'd only wanted to create a safe space, but she'd gotten it wrong. That error had cost the lives of two children, and she'd never forgive herself. Cassie was ruled guilty, leading Grace to flee the courtroom.

Later that night, Price waited alone at a restaurant as a waitress asked if he wanted to order soon. Price seemed to be stood up by Grace — which made sense, considering their harrowing day. But just as Price picked up the phone and called Grace to say he understood if she wasn't interested in dinner, Grace arrived at the restaurant.

"Sorry, I'm late," Grace said, clearly still emotional. Price smiled with gratitude before pulling Grace in for a warm embrace.

