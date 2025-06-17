Leo High School Choir INSPIRES the Crowd with "Born for This" by The Score | AGT 2025 | NBC

The masked mentalist was the final Act during Night 4 of Season 20 Auditions.

Who Is AGT’s Mastermind? What We Know About His True Identity

At the end of the fourth day of Auditions for Season 20 of America's Got Talent, a masked magician calling himself Mastermind performed a series of tricks and illusions that absolutely stunned the Judges and audience. Without even touching the device, he managed to unlock Howie Mandel's password-protected phone, lifted Simon Cowell's glasses, and used ChatGPT to accurately predict a random string of words thought up by the audience.

But the biggest mystery, of course, is his identity. Thanks to a leather coat, a mask and a voice changer, basically no part of his identity is known, and his digital footprint is almost nonexistent.

He introduced himself in a very dramatic fashion, making the AGT screens glitch.

"I am the result of artificial intelligence creating the perfect modern day magician. I am Mastermind." His bio reads on Instagram. "A.I. WIZARD 🧙🏼‍♂️ 📱 ON YOUR PHONE & IN YOUR MIND 🧠 ❤️ … I’m basically the love child of Darth Vader and Harry Potter ⚡️living in The Matrix 👾."

Evocative... but what does it mean!?

Mastermind appears on America's Got Talent Season 20 Episode 4 "Auditions". Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Who is AGT's Mastermind?

As of today, Mastermind's true identity has not been confirmed. Any guess would be pure speculation at this point, as the mysterious mentalist has not revealed who he is on the show or on socials.

Could he be Tom Sandoval?

Let's put two and Tom together here. Mastermind never showed his face, but savvy viewers spotted a certain Traitor waiting backstage at AGT. Could the magician and the cover band frontman be one and the same? As much fun as that would be, it's a no.

Tom Sandoval will be on the June 24 episode of America's Got Talent with his band, though, and that is no trick.