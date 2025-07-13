What Liv Walker Told Us About Her Mysterious New "Athlete" Boyfriend

The Beyond the Villa star hints at a budding love connection in the Peacock's new Love Island USA spinoff.

Olivia "Liv" Walker may not have found love on Love Island USA, but a year later she may have finally met her match.

As Liv and fellow Beyond the Villa castmates Kaylor Martin, Kendall Washington, and Connor Newsum caught up during the spinoff's premiere, the group spilled on their relationship statuses. And while Kaylor and Liv declared they wanted to have a "hot girl summer," it slipped that Liv may already be taken. However, the details about her mysterious new romance are kept vague. Thankfully, Kaylor gave us some hints.

"Liv's been talking to this guy, this athlete," she says during a confessional. "He has money, so I wanna go to that birthday," she continued, referring to a party that was at the center of the pairs unfortunate disagreement.

A shy Liv keeps anymore details close to her chest.

"I am seeing someone, but it's early days. If it all goes well you all will find out, but until then, pray and wish it the best," she says.

Thankfully, Liv spilled a few more details to NBC Insider. Find out more below.

Who is Liv's boyfriend?

Liv Walker arrives for the 51st American Music Awards at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 26, 2025. Photo: Michael Tran / AFP / Getty Images

Beyond the Villa was filmed earlier this year in spring of 2025, so has anything changed since the camera's went down? While Liv would still prefer to keep her beau's identity private, she did confirm with NBC that they're still together as of July.

"I also signed up for this, and I never expect someone to put their life [out there]," she said, referring to her public life since Season 6 and now filming Beyond the Villa. "I wanna see where their head's at and stuff, but at the moment, we're just building what we have and making it good."

She continued, "He's such a great guy and everything's going well, but I'm not hiding it from anyone. I'm just building it. It's early. Putting it between us, and then I can't wait to share it with everyone else."

Until Liv and her boyfriend are comfortable, we'll be keeping an eye out for that TikTok or instagram hard launch.