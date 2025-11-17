Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Who will be the Artist to lead their Coach to victory in Season 28?

Who Is Left on The Voice as of November 17, 2025? Artists Still in the Game

The Knockouts are currently underway on Season 28 of The Voice, which means there are just a few episodes left for Acts to punch their tickets to the Playoffs.

But which Artists are still standing at this point in the competition? We've got you covered. Here's every up-and-coming singer still left on The Voice as of Monday, November 17, 2025 — just hours before the latest Knockouts episode airs at 9/8c on NBC.

Team Bublé

Michael Bublé appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Remaining Artists:

Teo Ramdel

Jazz McKenzie

Max Chambers

Rob Cole

Trinity

The reigning two-time-winning Coach of The Voice, Michael Bublé, has assembled one super-talented team.

In a November 17 Knockout pairing (watch above), Teo Ramdel sings "It's My Life" by Bon Jovi while Jazz McKenzie performs "Cruisin'" by Smokey Robinson, leaving Bublé with an incredibly tough decision. Who stays, and who goes home?

Fans will find out who Bublé chooses — and who will be moving on to the next round — when the November 17 episode begins at 9/8c on NBC.

Team Niall

Niall Horan appears on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

Remaining Artists:

Dustin Dale Gaspard

Aiden Ross

Ava Nat

DEK of Hearts

Kirbi

Once coined by Snoop Dogg's family as an "instant heartthrob," Niall Horan is sitting pretty as the Playoffs quickly approach.

DEK of Hearts earned Team Niall's Mic Drop after an especially captivating Knockouts performance.

"DEK, that wall of sound you make is so beautiful. How many vocal groups do you hear these days where all three can sing?" Horan told the group afterward.

The Mic Drop puts DEK of Hearts in contention to sing at the upcoming Rose Parade, which will be decided by an unprecedented fan vote beginning November 17. DEK of Hearts will go up against the other teams' Mic Drop Artists for the gig.

Team Reba

Reba McEntire as a judge on The Voice "The Battles Part 3" during Season 28 Episode 9 -- Pictured: Reba McEntire Photo: Trae Patton/NBC

Remaining Artists:

Cori Kennedy

Austin Gilbert

Aaron Nichols

Aubrey Nicole

Peyton Kyle

Ryan Mitchell

As usual, Reba McEntire's team is stacked with great country voices, in addition to other genres. Will McEntire win her second-ever season of The Voice without having a single 4-Chair Turn Artist on her team? Only time will tell, but after emotional Knockouts performances like this one from Aubrey Nicole, the Queen of Country could very well win it all in Season 28.

Team Snoop

Snoop Dogg appears on The Voice Season 28 Episode 10. Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Remaining Artists:

Carolina Rodriguez

Lauren Anderson

Mindy Miller

Ralph Edwards

Toni Lorene

YOSHIHANAA

As the only Coach to never win a season of The Voice, the pressure is on for the D-O-double-G to lead his team to victory. With a passionate team of Artists that have already proven to be fan favorites in Season 28, the road to a Voice title may be closer to Snoop's grasp than previously thought.

When do new episodes of The Voice come out?

On Monday, November 17 and 24, the final Knockouts episodes air at 9/8c. Then, the Playoffs will air on Monday, December 1 and Monday, December 8, also at 9/8c.

Of course, everything in The Voice Season 28 is building to the all-important, two-night Live Finale, set to air on December 15 and 16, with more details about time being announced in the coming days and weeks.

As always, new episodes of The Voice are available to stream on Peacock the day after they air.