J.J. McCarthy, #9, of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.

Who Is J.J. McCarthy? Everything to Know About the New Minnesota Vikings QB

In Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season, football fans got to know J.J. McCarthy all over again. The former college football national champion struggled early in his regular season debut for the Minnesota Vikings, but ultimately led his team in an incredible rally to secure the first win of the season.

It was a thrilling finish to McCarthy's first regular season NFL game, but it was also the end of a long road. His NFL career was never supposed to start exactly this way, but now that it's here, everyone's going to see what he can really do. So, ahead of his Sunday Night Football debut against the Atlanta Falcons on September 14, let's take a closer look at J.J. McCarthy.

Who is J.J. McCarthy?

An Illinois native, J.J. McCarthy established himself in high school as one of the nation's top football prospects, earning both state championships and national attention while emerging as a five-star recruit. Interestingly, though he's from Illinois, he grew up a fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, but after offers from many schools, eventually committed to the Michigan Wolverines under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It was a fateful decision. With Harbaugh at the helm and McCarthy at quarterback, the Wolverines became a dominant force in college football. In McCarthy's final season with the Wolverines in 2023, they went undefeated, won the Big Ten title, and went on to take the 2024 National Championship. Along the way, McCarthy was named the Big Ten Quarterback of the Year, passing for nearly 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

That meant that, even in the quarterback-heavy 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy was a key prospect. Though four other quarterbacks were drafted ahead of him, he was still selected tenth overall by the Minnesota Vikings, securing his pro future, at least until a setback stalled out his rookie season.

Why did J.J. McCarthy miss his rookie NFL season?

J.J. McCarthy, #9, of the Minnesota Vikings runs the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field on September 8, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

McCarthy entered the 2024 preseason ready to compete for the starting QB job with the more experienced Sam Darnold, and threw two touchdowns in his preseason debut. After the game, though, he experienced pain in his right knee, and doctors eventually discovered a torn meniscus. The injury, and the resulting surgery, meant that McCarthy was placed on injured reserve for the entire season.

This meant that McCarthy had to simply watch and learn throughout 2024 as Darnold led the Vikings to a 14-3 record and a trip to the playoffs, where they lost in the Wild Card round. Then Darnold entered free agency in 2025, and signed a new deal with the Seattle Seahawks, leaving the quarterback spot open in Minnesota and clearing the way for a revitalized McCarthy to take the starting job.

J.J. McCarthy's Leads Week 1 Comeback

Because he'd spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve, NFL fans were watching closely when McCarthy debuted in the regular season on Monday night against the Chicago Bears. At first, it was a struggle. The Bears defense were able to control the Vikings for the first three quarters, and McCarthy even gave up a pick-six to add to the Bears' score. At the end of three quarters, it was 17-6, Chicago.

Then, McCarthy came alive. In the fourth quarter, the young quarterback threw for two touchdowns and rushed for one more, leading the Vikings as they outscored the Bears 21-7 in the last quarter, and securing his first NFL win. It wasn't always pretty, but McCarthy proved he had what it takes when the chips were down.

Now, McCarthy and the Vikings head back home to Minnesota, where they'll host the Atlanta Falcons in primetime on Sunday Night Football, airing live September 14 at 8: 20 p.m. Eastern on NBC and Peacock.