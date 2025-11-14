Who Is Hosting Saturday Night Live This Week? (November 15, 2025)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Get all the details on the November 15 episode of SNL, featuring two first-timers.

Live, from New York, it's (about to be) Saturday Night.

Saturday Night Live is new once again this week, with both a first-time Host and first-time Musical Guest. It's the second week in a row with two debuts at once, after comedian Nikki Glaser proved her sketch comedy chops and 20-year-old Sombr shared his old school sound mixed with Gen-Z attitude.

Who is hosting Saturday Night Live this week? Glen Powell will bring his movie star charms and love of comedy to the stage as SNL Host on November 15, 2025, while Olivia Dean, a rapidly rising star from England, will perform as Musical Guest. Powell has already gotten the chance to dance in a recreation of Christopher Walken's iconic Fatboy Slim music video to promote the upcoming episode, and both headliners got to goof around with Bowen Yang and Marcello Hernández.

We're already clamoring for more, but in the meantime, get to know these first-timers, below.

Glen Powell smiles during Saturday Night Live Season 51 Episode 5 Promos on Tuesday, November 11, 2025. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Has Glen Powell ever hosted SNL before? Powell is making his SNL hosting debut, though he has made a cameo appearance before. When his Anyone But You co-star Sydney Sweeney hosted the show in Season 49, he appeared in the audience during a joke about their dating rumors.

Sweeney's face recently made a cameo in the November 8, 2025 episode in the form of a hyper-realistic face mask worn by Mikey Day.

What has Glen Powell been in? Powell's film resume is long and varied. His very first onscreen role was in Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over in 2003, making him the 10th cast member of that film to host SNL. He broke out in 2015 and 2016 as Chad Radwell in the comedy-horror series Scream Queens, alongside other eventual SNL hosts Ariana Grande, Nick Jonas, and Keke Palmer, and continued to impress in 2016's Everybody Wants Some!! and in the 2028 rom-com Set It Up. In 2022, Powell starred alongside Tom Cruise and November 1 SNL Host Miles Teller in Top Gun: Maverick, and in 2023, he starred with Sweeney in Anyone But You. That same year, he also starred in the rom-com/thriller Hit Man, which he co-wrote. In 2024, he and Daisy Edgar-Jones played battling storm chasers in Twisters, and 2025 found him starring in Edgar Wright's The Running Man and creating and starring in his own show, Chad Powers.

Olivia Dean performs in concert during KALORAMA Madrid 2024 on August 31, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Who is Olivia Dean? Dean's hit "Man I Need" has topped the UK charts, and along with her album The Art of Loving, has helped her break records previously held by Adele. Dean's voice and style has also been compared to the "Chasing Pavements" singer, who famously became an overnight star in the U.S. after her SNL debut in 2008. Dean's songs are already climbing the charts in the U.S., so who knows what will happen after Saturday night?

Tune in November 15 at 11:30 ET, 10:30 C, and 8:30 PT to watch Powell host SNL.