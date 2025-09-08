Who Is Devin McCourty, Football Night in America's Analyst for Sunday Night Football?

McCourty has certainly earned his football expertise the hard way.

Did you catch Sunday Night Football's scintillating broadcast of that unbelievable Baltimore vs. Buffalo game on opening weekend? Wow, that's what this world's been missing for the last seven and a half months or so. Doesn't it just make you want to talk about football?

Fortunately, NBC understands that urge, and has assembled some of the best in the business to do just that: talk football. Between Sunday Night Football and Football Night in America, you can bet every angle is gonna be covered with expert aplomb, and that includes analysis from three-time Super Bowl champion Devin McCourty.

With yet another glorious NFL season at hand on NBC, let's get to know Football Night in America's Devin McCourty.

Who is Football Night in America analyst Devin McCourty?

McCourty made his debut as an analyst for NBC’s Football Night in America in 2023. Of course, the most-watched studio show in sports doesn't just hire anybody, and McCourty certainly earned his football expertise the hard way: through 13 seasons playing professional ball.

After securing First-Team All-Big East honors his senior year at Rutgers University, McCourty, a 5' 10" safety, was selected by the New England Patriots with the 27th pick in the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent all 13 years of his NFL career as a defensive back with the Pats, earning All-Pro honors three times and Pro Bowl honors twice, and helped them win Super Bowls XLIX, LI, and LIII. He retired in 2023 having only missed five games and with the NFL record for most career playoff games started by a defensive player (24).

Even more impressive, McCourty was nominated four times for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, the NFL's annual award for the player who show's excellence not just on the field, but also for outstanding community service off the field.

Who is Devin McCourty's twin brother, Jason?

So yeah, McCourty knows what he's talking about. So much so, that he didn't even wait to retire before embarking on his broadcast career.

From 2018 to 2020, while they were both members of the Patriots, Devin and his twin brother Jason McCourty, an NFL cornerback who also played for 13 years (Jason also had stints in Tennessee, Cleveland, and Miami) co-hosted their podcast, Double Coverage. They were the first twins to play in a Super Bowl together, and the first to win one (Super Bowl LIII in 2019).

Is Devin McCourty married? Yes, Devin McCourty married Michelle Powell in 2016. The couple has a daughter, Londyn, born in 2017, and a son, Brayden, born in 2018.

You can catch McCourty's expert analysis all season long on Football Night in America, before and during halftime of Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock.