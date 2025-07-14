Connor Newson Reveals He's Dating Another Love Island USA Alum (DETAILS)

The former bombshell briefly talked about his dating life during the Love Island: Beyond the Villa premiere.

After making his Love Island USA debut as a bombshell in Season 6, Connor Newsum is now back with buddies from the villa on Peacock's Love Island: Beyond the Villa. And he's dropped some hints that he's got a special lady in his life.

During his brief time in Fiji in Summer 2024, Connor explored connections with Leah Kateb and JaNa Craig before he was dumped from the villa. These days, Connor works as a health coach and often posts about his healthy "gym bro" recipes on Instagram. And just recently, he revealed who he's dating, and as it turns out, they have a lot in common.

Who is Connor from Love Island USA dating? Connor revealed in a July 2025 Instagram post that he's dating Carmen Kocourek, who was on Love Island USA Season 5. "An update,” Connor captioned the post, which featured several cute photos of the couple. Carmen, 24, is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin and finished her season of Love Island USA in fourth place with Kenzo Nudo. Carmen and Kenzo announced they'd broken up after about a year of dating. Nowadays, Carmen's LinkedIn profile notes that she's been an assistant merchant for Kohl's since May 2024 and has a degree in marketing from Arizona State University. Connor's Love Island USA Season 6 and Beyond the Villa cast mates celebrated their relationship announcement. "Awwwwww," Olivia "Liv" Walker, commented, while Aaron Evans added, "Dad Rizz."

Connor teased his relationship status on Love Island: Beyond the Villa

Nowadays, Connor is based in Los Angeles as he stars on Love Island: Beyond the Villa, alongside JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia "Liv" Walker, and Kendall Washington. Nicole Jacky and Kordell Beckham will also make appearances on the Peacock spinoff.

Connor Newsum appears on Love Island USA Season 6. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

During the premiere episode, Connor revealed at the time of filming that he was in the early stages of "talking to somebody" and didn't see himself dating anyone else.

"I don't have a girlfriend, but I am talking to somebody in a way that I don't really feel like I'm going to be going on dates with other people," Connor told Aaron, who asked, "Is this quite serious then?"

"I wouldn't call it quite serious, It's new, but I like it. I'm having fun," Connor said.

In a confessional, Connor explained why he was hesitant to publicly discuss his dating life. "I feel like I haven't been taking dating super seriously until more recently," he said. "I've had a few dates that ended up becoming very public. So I don't want to say the girl I'm talking to's name. Thrusting it into the public eye for tons of speculation is, you know, maybe not the healthiest thing to do... I think she's great. I'm excited about and we'll see where it goes."

Kenny Rodriguez, JaNa Craig, Kordell Beckham, Serena Page, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Connor Newsum, Olivia Walker, Kaylor Martin at Harriet’s Rooftop posing at the Love Island: Beyond The Villa event on July 9, 2025. Photo: Randy Shropshire/Peacock

