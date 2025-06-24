Who Is Chris Seeley from Love Island USA? All About His Basketball Career & More

Now that Love Island USA Season 7 has officially entered the infamous Casa Amor era, the Islanders have just met a whole new group of bombshells, including Chris Seeley, whose height immediately grabbed the girls' attention.

During the June 23 episode, Chris, 27, made his grand entrance at Casa Amor and revealed he's a professional basketball player. And due to a new twist that instantly made every contestant single at Casa Amor, Chris quickly coupled up with Chelley Bissainthe, who'd previously been exploring her connection with Ace Greene back at the villa.

"I play basketball overseas, so I'm constantly traveling and dealing with long distance is tough. Having to have that intimacy through the phone and just FaceTime and texting every day is tough," Chris told Chelley about his recent relationship experience, adding that being in Fiji has given him the opportunity to "Reflect about what I want in my future woman."

"And what's that?" Chelley asked.

"Goal-driven, passionate, can cook," he answered as Chelley chimed in that cooking for others is her "love language."

"Amen," Chris replied.

Chelley Bissainthe and Chris Seeley on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 19. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Read on to learn all about Chris from Love Island USA, including where he's played basketball, his height, and more.

Chris Seeley from Love Island USA Season 7 is a professional basketball player

The Love Island USA bombshell has been playing basketball for years and describes himself on his TikTok bio as a "pro hooper."

From 2017 to 2018, he played for the University of Utah, where he attended for his freshman year of college. He later joined the team at Fresno State as a forward, where he played until 2020. Then from 2021 to 2022, Chris played for California State University, Dominguez Hills.

After college, Chris went abroad and played basketball in France, joining the Mulhouse team. Most recently, the Love Island USA contestant joined the Indonesian basketball league team, Rajawali Meda. "Do what you love & love what you do," Chris captioned a series of photos of himself on Instagram, wearing his Rajawali jersey.

Chris Seeley of the Utah Utes looks on during free throws against the USC Trojans during a PAC12 college basketball game at Galen Center on January 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett/Getty Images

How tall is Chris Seeley from Love Island USA? Chris stands at 6' 8" tall. His impressive height was a hot topic on Love Island USA when he made his debut as a bombshell at Casa Amor during Episode 19. "I'm 6' 8", I got an eight-pack, I got a nice smile with great face, what more could you ask for?" he said during his intro before meeting the girls. "Wow, you're really tall! You're like a giant," Amaya Espinal told Chris, while Chelley later said he's her type and was pleasantly surprised when he picked her up during their kiss. "You're all the way up here and I'm here on my tippy toes!" she laughed as they chatted later that night.

Chelley Bissainthe and Chris Seeley on Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 19. Photo: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Where is Chris Seeley from Love Island USA from? Born in April 1998, Chris is originally from Fresno, California and currently lives in Los Angeles.

How to watch Love Island USA Season 7

Keep up with all of the drama that's bound to unfold with these new bombshells at Casa Amor by watching new episodes of Love Island USA Season 7 every day (except Wednesdays) at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. New episodes of Love Island Aftersun are available to stream on Saturdays.