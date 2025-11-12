We Finally Learned Who Is Blackmailing Voight on Chicago P.D. (SPOILERS)

Voight has once again found himself with an enemy within the justice system on Chicago P.D.

Someone has dirt on Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) on Chicago P.D., and the hardened investigator has finally tracked down the culprit.

During Season 13's "Root Cause," Voight found a mysterious photo of himself as a child, badly beaten in a bed. Curious over who may be sending cryptic messages to her commanding officer, Officer Eva Imani (Ari Mandi) correctly deduced that the injured boy in the photo was Voight. While Voight was tight-lipped about the ordeal, he immediately set out to find who was responsible for the messages. Someone had dirt on Voight's past, and he needed to get to the bottom of it, recruiting Trudy Platt (Amy Morton) for some down-low sleuthing.

While things were quiet for a while, Voight got another unusual note during Chicago P.D.'s "Impulse Control" that confirmed his worst suspicions: Someone was blackmailing him to resign from his post. Here's what happened:

Voight got another cryptic message on Chicago P.D.

Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 7. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

At the top of P.D.'s fall finale, Voight received another mystifying drop-off from Trudy, who handed him an envelope that a bike messenger dropped off in the dead of night. Upon opening the parcel, Voight found the same photo of himself in a hospital bed as a child, this time with a crude message written on top: "Resign or this goes public."

This time, the envelope contained two photos. Voight found another headshot of his father, Richard Voight, a police officer with the CPD until he died in the line of duty. Scrawled on top of that photo was the harsh message: "Your father, the abuser."

Voight was keen to know which bike messenger company dropped off the envelope, so Trudy looked into it. After finding out the address of the bike messenger, a young man named Luke, Voight visited him and got as much information as possible. Luke told Voight a white guy in his 50s or 60s had paid in cash for the pickup; he was wearing nicer clothes.

Voight guessed that Luke was describing a cop, but Luke assured him his contractor worked behind a desk. Voight grabbed the blackmailer's number while running with his hunch.

Cut to Voight posted up outside a CPD office building, surveilling as cops left for the day. Voight watched as Internal Affairs District Commander Devlin exited the building before privately calling the number Luke gave him. As the phone rang, Voight watched as Devlin stopped, and instead of picking up the cell phone in his hand, pulled out a burner phone from a back pocket.

As Devlin denied the call and kept moving, Voight finally cracked the case of who was blackmailing him.

Why is Commander Devlin blackmailing Voight?

Commander Devlin (Joel Murray) in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Chicago P.D.'s Season 13 premiere saw Hank Voight taking desperate measures to get the Intelligence Unit reinstated after its disbandment in Season 12 at the hands of the corrupt CPD Chief Reid (Shawn Hatosy). Voight went through massive hurdles to take down Reid after the squad caught on to his nefarious misdeeds, even orchestrating Reid's murder after the Intelligence Unit was dismantled.

Voight had hoped Reid's death would lead to a swift return to the Intelligence Unit beat, but his actions had hefty consequences once he met Devlin.

Aware of the Intelligence Unit's reputation for operating outside protocol, Devlin initially refused to reinstate Voight's squad, leading the investigators to work patrol for a while. Voight begged Devlin to allow the Intelligence Unit's return, but he harped on the unit's nefarious history. Voight then uncovered Devlin's own shady past within the CPD, threatening Devlin that he'd make it all go public if he didn't reinstate the Intelligence Unit.

Commander Devlin (Joel Murray) and Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) in Chicago P.D. Season 13 Episode 1. Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Devlin was aghast but trapped in a corner, ultimately agreeing to reinstate the Intelligence Unit. But Voight got a warning: "You can’t outrun yourself forever, Hank."

It seems like Devlin had returned fire with fire, and Chihards are keen to see how Voight navigates this shocking revelation. Find out what happens next by watching Season 13 of Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.