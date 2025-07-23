All About Arienne Mandi, Chicago P.D.'s Newest Cast Member

The One Chicago family just got a little bigger.

Actress Arienne Mandi has signed on to join the cast of Chicago P.D. as a series regular beginning in Season 13. The 31-year-old will play Officer Naomi Kerr. She'll be joining the rest of main cast: Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, and Amy Morton.

Following her debut season as Kiana Cook, actress Toya Turner has exited the drama.

Who is Arienne Mandi?

Arienne Mandi attends the "Bunny" Premiere during 2025 Tribeca Festival at Village East Cinema on June 14, 2025 in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

The newest member of the Chicago P.D. cast took to Instagram on July 22 to share the big news, alluding to the casting process being “wild.”

“Been a wild few days. Couldn’t be more grateful for this new chapter and all the people who made space for me in it— friends, fam and the best team ❤️,” she captioned. “Comin for you @nbconechicago !!!”

Mandi is clearly excited about this new phase of her career, and she’s not the only one. Her future co-star Benjamin Levy Aguilar — who has played Officer Dante Torres on Chicago P.D. since Season 9 — shared the news of her casting in a July 22 Instagram Story. Aguilar passed along a tidbit of information fans may not have known: He and Mandi are real-life friends.

“Bout to get crazy here in Chicago yo!” Aguilar captioned. “One of my dearest friends and favorite people is joining the show!!! Like, what!?? Lets go mufffff!!”

All about Arienne Mandi’s career in TV and film

The Los Angeles-born actress is currently featured in the second season of The Night Agent and will star opposite Jon Hamm in Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2. She has also had a handful of roles in television over the years. Mandi has guest-starred in shows such as NCIS, Hawaii Five-0, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

In a February 2025 interview with Revamp, Mandi spoke extensively about her acting process, specifically mentioning how she prepares for each role.

Arienne Mandi attends the "Tatami" screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center, Walter Reade Theatre on June 09, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Part of my ritual when I take on any new role is music,” Mandi revealed. “I curate a playlist for each character that is specific to their journey.”

Fans can expect the same amount of dedication from Mandi when she dives into the role of Naomi Kerr this fall when Season 13 premieres — and hopefully, she’ll let fans in on what songs she’s included in her playlist.