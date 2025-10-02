Why Chicago Med Fans Will Recognize Law & Order: SVU's New ADA Cindy Jones

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans will meet a fresh face in the DA's office in Season 27: Cindy "CJ" Jones, the squad's newest Assistant District Attorney.

For several years, Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) has relied on the trusted ADA Sonny Carisi (Peter Scanavino) to land convictions against horrendous criminals, but even the strongest warrior needs backup. Enter Norma Kuhlig's new SVU character, ADA Cindy "CJ" Jones, a whip-smart attorney who never forgets a criminal that gets away. But fans of Dick Wolf's vast procedural universe just might get dejá vu watching Kuhlig's performance after she stole the show as Dr. Eva Bekker on Chicago Med. As Kuhlig makes her way to SVU, she's set to add a little more order to Law & Order's beloved formula.

As the squad investigated a sex club leveraging illegal NDAs to silence their clientele from reporting assaults, Carisi caught wind of an ADA who had worked with a few of the victims prior, Cindy "CJ" Jones.

Meet ADA Cindy "CJ" Jones, Carisi's new sidekick on Law & Order: SVU

A.D.A CJ Jones (Norma Kuhling) and A.D.A Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) appears in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 2. Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

ADA CJ Jones is a Season 27 newcomer on SVU, recruited by ADA Carisi for her help on a case after learning she'd targeted the defendant before. Jones had failed to nail the perp last time, but was well-versed in Carisi's case after navigating the horrendous legal hurdles. After correctly guessing the legal tactics used by the defense, Carisi asked Jones if she was clairvoyant.

Jones joked she wouldn't be single if she could read minds — she hadn't ever forgotten the day the sex club owner went free because of a maniacal lawyer overseeing the conspiracy. After learning Carisi planned to have the lawyer dismissed, Jones asked if she could drop the motion as sweet revenge for how he had screwed over her case in the past. But Carisi had an even better idea.

"Wanna help me take this prick down?" Carisi pondered.

"Second chair?" Jones asked as Carisi nodded. "Yes, I do!"

“Get on it,” Carisi encouraged as Jones got down to the business.

After the defendant tried to claim he was running a "clean, safe, sexually-free" club, Jones got the chance to cross-examine him. Jones didn't back down, grilling the perp on the stand and poking holes in his testimony. Jones was ruthless as she explained no one could legally sign away their consent, finally stepping down after painting the defendant as a pig.

To say Benson was impressed was an understatement. After Jones helped the squad land a guilty verdict, Benson commended Carisi for his choice for second chair.

"Hang onto her," Benson told Carisi. "I like her."

"Yeah," Carisi agreed. "Already got her transferred."

SVU fans can't wait to learn more about Jones as she settles in among the elite squad.

Norma Kuhling played Chicago Med villain Ava Bekker

"The Space Between Us" Episode 417 -- Pictured: Norma Kuhling as Ava Bekker Photo: Elizabeth Sisson/NBC

Before hopping aboard SVU, Kuhlig starred in several seasons of Dick Wolf's Windy City medical drama Chicago Med. Kuhlig played Dr. Ava Bekker, a dedicated resident-turned-attending cardiologist at Gaffney who worked alongside Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell). Ava and Connor soon developed a flirtatious rivalry that bloomed into a romantic relationship.

However, Connor soon noticed Ava's erratic and concerning behavior, which all came to a head after she was accused of sleeping with Connor's high-power father in an effort to secure a grant for the hospital. Connor ultimately broke up with Ava, devastating her and triggering a horrific series of events.

Desperate to get Connor back, Ava made several attempts to mend their relationship, to no success. Eventually, Ava's obsession bloomed into murderous intent as she gave Connor's father a deadly injection of insulin during a surgery. Ava denied her role in the death, but Connor instantly suspected her.

After Ava tried evading authorities, Connor tracked her down, coaxing a confession from her. Ava admitted she only killed his dad because he'd ruined their relationship. With his father gone, they could be happy together, but Connor had ruined it. Aware that the authorities were pressing in on her, Ava cut her own carotid artery and died by suicide. Connor was traumatized by the entire ordeal, deciding to leave Gaffney for a fresh slate.

From stirring trouble in Gaffney's halls on Med to spearheading a thrilling courtroom showdown on SVU, all eyes are on Kuhlig's ADA Jones as she settles in at the SVU. Check out what ADA Jones gets up to next by watching Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on Thursdays at 9/8c on NBC, or stream episodes the next day on Peacock.