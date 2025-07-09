Who Got Dumped on Love Island USA Last Night, July 8? (SPOILER)

Who went home on Love Island USA last night? (July 8, 2025)

Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams were dumped from the villa on July 8 after the Islanders found out who America had voted as their favorite couples.

During Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32, Taylor made it official with Clarke and asked her to be closed off. "I always want to be around her and always want to touch her, and that's so not me, bro. And for her to bring that side out in me, it's big," Taylor told the guys. "I love waking up next to her, I love going to bed next to her, I love seeing her every single day. I just love being around her 24/7."

Later on, Taylor and the guys surprised the girls with a cheer spelling out Clarke's name. "I don't want to spend this experience with anybody else but you," Taylor told Clarke as he asked her to be "exclusive" with him.

"He is so creative for that, I'm gonna clap it up for him," Clarke said during a confessional. "He wants this to work in the outside world, not just here. And I love that for him, and for me, and for us."

While their journey as a couple on Love Island USA came to end last night and the goodbyes were emotional, Taylor and Clarke said they were happy to be leaving Fiji together. "She gave me one of the best feelings I've had in this villa and ever since I met her, I was the happiest I've ever been in this villa," Taylor told the cameras. "I'm glad I was able to end it with her and leave with her."