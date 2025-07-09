Who Got Dumped on Love Island USA Last Night, July 8? (SPOILER)
The results of America's most recent vote were revealed.
Now that the Love Island USA Season 7 finale is around the corner, the number of Islanders in the villa is quickly dwindling. Earlier in the week of July 7, America was asked to vote for their favorite couple, and the shocking results sent two Islanders home that night.
Goodbyes are certainly getting tougher for the remaining Islanders, and the chaos is still heating up in Fiji. Read on to find out who got dumped during last night's episode of Love Island USA Season 7.
Who went home on Love Island USA last night? (July 8, 2025)
Clarke Carraway and Taylor Williams were dumped from the villa on July 8 after the Islanders found out who America had voted as their favorite couples.
During Love Island USA Season 7, Episode 32, Taylor made it official with Clarke and asked her to be closed off. "I always want to be around her and always want to touch her, and that's so not me, bro. And for her to bring that side out in me, it's big," Taylor told the guys. "I love waking up next to her, I love going to bed next to her, I love seeing her every single day. I just love being around her 24/7."
Later on, Taylor and the guys surprised the girls with a cheer spelling out Clarke's name. "I don't want to spend this experience with anybody else but you," Taylor told Clarke as he asked her to be "exclusive" with him.
"He is so creative for that, I'm gonna clap it up for him," Clarke said during a confessional. "He wants this to work in the outside world, not just here. And I love that for him, and for me, and for us."
While their journey as a couple on Love Island USA came to end last night and the goodbyes were emotional, Taylor and Clarke said they were happy to be leaving Fiji together. "She gave me one of the best feelings I've had in this villa and ever since I met her, I was the happiest I've ever been in this villa," Taylor told the cameras. "I'm glad I was able to end it with her and leave with her."
Which couples are still in the villa on Love Island USA Season 7?
Following the July 8 episode of Love Island USA, there are five remaining couples in the villa:
- Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales
- Iris Kendall and Pepe Garcia-Gonzalez
- Chelley Bissainthe and Ace Greene
- Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley
- Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen
At the end of Episode 32, viewers were asked to vote once again for which couple they'd like to see in the Season 7 finale. The results of this vote will be revealed during the next episode, which airs on Thursday, July 10 at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock.
When is the Love Island USA Season 7 finale?
Viewers will find out the winning couple of Love Island USA and who will walk away with $100,000 when the Season 7 finale airs on Sunday, July 13.
Peacock's all-new original series Love Island: Beyond the Villa also premieres on Sunday, July 13. In the Love Island spinoff, fans will get to catch up with Season 6's couples who are still together today, as well as several other cast members as they navigate their lives outside of the villa in Los Angeles.