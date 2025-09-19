Who Got Dumped on Love Island Games 2 Last Night? (UPDATES)

Keep with the latest when it comes to who's sent home from Fiji over the next few weeks.

While there are key differences between Peacock's summer hit Love Island USA and Love Island Games, there is one thing they definitely have in common: Islanders get dumped.

Games Season 2 is well underway, and it's keeping true to its promise of challenges having consequences. Throughout the season, cast members will compete in competitions that have the power the earn them either individual safety, or protection for their couple. If they come out at the bottom of the pack, it puts them at risk of being sent home. Whoever's left standing in the end will earn Love Island's biggest ever cash prize: $250,000.

Another twist? This time around viewers at home will be able to impact the game, with opportunities to vote for your favorite (or least favorite) Islander in the coming weeks. Suffice it to say, the next few weeks are going to be a rollercoaster. Keep up to date on it all here on NBC Insider, as we update you below on who's sent home this season.

Happy Love Island Games!

Who was sent home on Love Island Games Season 2 last night?

Episode 3 - Charlie Giorgio

Charlie Georgiou in Love Island Games Season 2, Episode 3. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

It would seem the Birmingham, UK native doesn't have the best luck on Love Island. His run on Games was eerily similar to his experience on USA Season 7, as Charlie was the first boy bombshell and the first boy to be dumped on both series.

Charlie entered Games on Night 1 alongside Solène Favreau. After a steamy round of kisses, he gave his Heartbroken Necklace to Josh Goldstein. This put Josh in jeopardy of being sent home and briefly separated him from partner Andrea Carmona. However, Charlie's safety was short-lived because Josh challenged him to a duel the next day. The two faced off in the intense "Grapple for Love" challenge, and Josh came out on top. Charlie was back in possession of the dreaded Heartbroken Necklace, but he had the opportunity to get rid of it with the arrival of a new bombshell: Love Island double-champ, Justine Ndiba.

They were able to pair up and picked the couple of their choosing to duel for the "Love on the Line" challenge: Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Isaiah Campbell. Nicola and Isaiah won, leaving Charlie at risk. Kendall Washington and Garbi Denteh then lost their duel against Andreina Santos and Johnny Middlebrooks. Andreina passed her necklace on to Kendall, meaning both he and Charlie were in danger of being sent home.

In the end, it came down to an Islander vote, with each cast member asked to stand by the boy they wanted to save. Kendall got nine votes, while Charlie received five, effectively dumping him from the island.

The Love Island Games airing schedule

Isaiah Campbell, Mert Okatan, Lucinda Strafford, Andrea Carmona, Tyrique Hyde, and Andreina Santos compete in Love Island Games Season 2, Episode 1. Photo: Ben Symons/Peacock

Season 2 will stream six days a week at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET, Thursday through to Tuesday on Peacock. Wednesdays mark the only days of the week the show does not come on.

Saturdays will air new episodes of Love Island: Aftersun hosted by UK Season 5 veteran and future Traitors contestant, Maura Higgins. The entire season lasts a total of three weeks.