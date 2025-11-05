Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Kristin Chenoweth, who's a recurring guest star on NBC 's sitcom Stumble, played different roles in the Wicked stage musical and film.

Who Did Kristin Chenoweth Play in Wicked? What Roles the Stumble Star Had in the Stage Musical and Film

From her humble beginnings as a little girl singing gospel songs at her Oklahoma church to winning a Tony Award and Emmy Award, actress/singer Kristin Chenoweth has carved out a space for herself as one of entertainment's most versatile performers.

On television, she's best known for playing Annabeth Schott in NBC's The West Wing, besotted Olive Snook in Pushing Daisies, and singer April Rhodes in Glee. And debuting November 7 at 8:30/7:30c is NBC's latest original mockumentary comedy, Stumble, which features Chenoweth in a recurring role as a petite college cheer coach who gets the head coach role after her former boss, Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), gets fired from the job.

Despite all of Chenoweth's well-known roles on stage and screen, she's still best known in some circles for her major part in the original stage musical production of Wicked. When she appeared in the first part of the two-part film adaptation, however, Chenoweth took on an entirely different role than the one she had on stage.

Keep reading to learn more about the different roles that Chenoweth played in both the stage and film versions of Wicked!

Kristin Chenoweth visits the SiriusXM Studios on August 4, 2025 in New York City; Wicked: For Good (2025). Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images; Universal Pictures

Who did Kristin Chenoweth play in Wicked? Chenoweth originated the role of Glinda in Wicked, the musical that opened on Broadway in 2003. She starred alongside Idina Menzel, who played Elphaba. In director Jon M. Chu's two-part film adaptations of Wicked, the first of which came out in theaters in 2024, the Glinda character is played by Ariana Grande and Elphaba is played by Cynthia Erivo. However, Chenoweth and Menzel did have cameo turns in Wicked: Part 1. During the "Wizomania" sequence in which Elphaba and Glinda arrive in Emerald City, Chenoweth and Menzel play unnamed "Wiz-O-Mania Super Stars" who sing a new portion of the song "One Short Day." Reportedly, neither Chenoweth or Menzel will appear in the sequel film, Wicked: For Good.

Where did Glinda the Good originate? Author L. Frank Baum created the witch character of Glinda the Good for his 1900 children's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. She has a penchant for pink and is the most powerful witch in the Land of Oz.

How Glinda was reframed in Wicked

In 1995, novelist Gregory Maguire reimagined Baum's book as Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West (which was adapted into the Broadway musical Wicked, later adapted into a two-part feature film). In his Wicked book, Maguire provided an alternative take on the relationship between Glinda and the Wicked Witch of the West, whom he named Elphaba Thropp.

Initially known as Galinda, the young witch who evolves in Glinda is an entitled and spoiled student at Shiz University. It's there that she becomes roommates with Elphaba, and they discover they barely have anything in common. However, their friendship blooms and they become strong advocates for one another's uniqueness. Galinda eventually changes her name to Glinda in tribute to her professor, Dr. Dillamond.

Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth of "Wicked" perform on stage during the "58th Annual Tony Awards" at Radio City Music Hall on June 6, 2004 in New York City. Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

When did Kristin Chenoweth first play Glinda in Wicked? In 2000, Wicked composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz brought Chenoweth on to read for Glinda as they workshopped the musical's script, lyrics, and score. She stayed in the role as it developed. In June of 2003, Wicked, with Chenoweth as Glinda and Idina Menzel as Elphaba, had its first public performances in San Francisco where the show was tested for a future Broadway run. After a retooling of some songs and story points, Wicked debuted in October of 2003 on Broadway at the Gershwin Theatre in New York City. In 2004, Chenoweth was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical for playing Glinda. (Menzel, who was also nominated in the same category, won that year.)

