Who Could Win the 2025 Kentucky Derby? The Latest Odds
The first Saturday in May is coming up, and you know what that means... it's Derby time!
Well, the first weekend in May is nearly here, and you know what that means: it's Derby time!
As much a harbinger of spring as April showers, the Kentucky Derby — the nation's longest continuously held sporting event (along with its sister horse race, the Kentucky Oaks; both of which can be seen on the NBC family of networks) — arrives annually on the first Saturday in May, bringing us not just the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports," but also the grand tradition and pageantry that comes with it.
RELATED: Everything to Know About the 2025 Kentucky Derby: Date, Time, Location & More
Remember last year, when Mystik Dan was crowned the winner after a remarkable three-horse photo finish to claim that most-coveted garland of roses at the venerable Churchill Downs track? Remember who came in second and third? Probably not!
Indeed, we love winners in this great land of ours, and we love picking winners even more. So with that in mind, let's take a look at the latest odds as to which three-year-old Thoroughbred will win the 151st Kentucky Derby, running May 3 on NBC, USA, and Peacock.
How much money is wagered on the Kentucky Derby?
According to Churchill Downs (via FTW), last year there was a record $210.7 million wagered on the 150th Kentucky Derby, up from $188.7 million the previous year. And overall last year, Saturday's 14-card race at Churchill Downs generated a record $306.9 million in wagering, an impressive 9.6 percent rise from 2023.
And you know what, the odds are good that this year's Run for the Roses is going to generate even more action, with an impressive 20-horse field full of worthy favorites and tantalizing longshots.
RELATED: The History of the Kentucky Derby, America's Longest Continuously Held Sporting Event
The latest Kentucky Derby odds, via the official Kentucky Derby site, will likely move significantly before post time at 6:57 p.m. ET, but the way things look right now, Journalism, ridden by jockey Umberto Rispoli and trained by Michael McCarthy, is where the smart money lies, with current winning odds of 3-1.
What are the latest Kentucky Derby odds?
Here's the current odds for the entire 2025 Kentucky Derby field, arranged by post position:
1. Citizen Bull: 20-1
2. Neoequos: 30-1
3. Final Gambit: 30-1
4. Rodriguez: 12-1
5. American Promise: 30-1
6. Admire Daytona (JPN): 30-1
7. Luxor Cafe: 15-1
8. Journalism: 3-1
9. Burnham Square: 12-1
10. Grande: 20-1
11. Flying Mohawk: 30-1
12. East Avenue: 20-1
13. Publisher: 20-1
14. Tiztastic: 20-1
15. Render Judgment: 30-1
16. Coal Battle: 30-1
17. Sandman: 6-1
18. Sovereignty: 5-1
19. Chunk of Gold: 30-1
20. Owen Almighty: 30-1
For all the latest Kentucky Derby news and odds, head over to NBC Sports.
When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby and how can you watch it?
The road to the 2025 Kentucky Derby action kicks off Friday, May 2 with the Kentucky Oaks beginning at 1 p.m. ET on USA Network.
The 151st Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3. Coverage starts at 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, before switching to NBC at 2:30 p.m. ET. The main race is scheduled for a 6:57 p.m. ET post time. All of the day's fun can be streamed on Peacock, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app.