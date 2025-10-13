Who Are the Tallest & Shortest NBA Players in the 2025 Season?

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Before the NBA returns to NBC, let's take a look at the league's height extremes.

We're heading into a new season of NBA basketball, featuring the long-awaited return of The NBA on NBC, as well as a ton of Peacock exclusives, and that means we're taking stock of favorite players, teams, and more as we prepare for all the scintillating hoops action.

Quick, what's the first physical attribute you think about when you think about a basketball player? It's height, right? We expect these guys to be tall, so tall in fact that even the shortest players look massive when compared with someone of average height. Stephen Curry, for example, is one of the league's smallest stars, but he's still 6'2".

But which current NBA player ranks as the absolute tallest? And what about the shortest? Ahead of the new season, let's take a look at the numbers.

Who are the tallest current NBA players?

Zach Edey #14 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Three of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at FedExForum on April 24, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Justin Ford/Getty Images

Before we answer this question, it's worth noting that this is based only on players who are currently active members of an NBA team, and that lineups can change as players are called up from the G-League, signed after being undrafted, and more. So, the stats can fluctuate a bit here as each season progresses.

That said, according to the NBA's own player bios, the current tallest player in the league is Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies. Drafted in 2024 out of Purdue, where he was a dominant force, Edey stands at 7'4". He's the tallest of the league's dozen current players taller than seven feet, but not by much. Bol Bol of the Phoenix Suns and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs are both listed at 7'3".

Yuki Kawamura #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies handles the ball during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on April 13, 2025 at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. Photo: Grant Burke/NBAE via Getty Images

Who are the shortest NBA players this season? As for the shortest players, there's a clear winner there as well. Only one player in the NBA right now comes in under six feet tall: Yuki Kawamura, a Japanese player who joined the league in 2024 and stands at just 5'8". He's signed to a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls and their G-League team, the Windy City Bulls.​

Who are the tallest and shortest players in NBA history?

While Edey and Kawamura certainly represent the extremes of the NBA height chart this season, they're definitely not record-setting. So, who did set those records?

At the top of the height listings, there's a two-way tie for the tallest NBA player ever. Gheorghe Muresan and Manute Bol (Bol Bol's dad), who were active at the tail end of the 20th century, both officially stood 7'7", a full three inches taller than the current tallest player in the league.

As for the shortest player, that honor goes to the legendary Muggsy Bogues, who played 14 seasons in the league and became a fan-favorite in the 1990s despite standing just 5'3" tall. So no matter how short you are, if you love basketball, keep practicing. You just might make it to the top after all.

