Who Are the Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2025? Everything to Know

From ticket sales to merch to TV rights to the biggest games in the sport, college football is big business. That means that, if you can coach at a high level for the biggest schools in the game, you can walk away with a very hefty payday.

But which coaches are sitting at the top of the pay scale in 2025? Who's getting the biggest payday as they try to shepherd their teams to the College Football Playoff? Let's take a closer look at the 10 highest-paid coaches in the game right now, including four in the Big Ten Conference (catch Big Ten games all season long on NBC and Peacock).

The highest-paid coaches in college football

If you follow college football at all, you probably won't be surprised which coaches cracked the Top 10 highest-paid list, but you might be surprised what order they go in.

According to Sports Illustrated's College Football HQ, here's how the top earners shake out right now, based on an annual salary:

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia ($13 million)

After attending UGA in his college days, Smart returned to his alma mater following a stint as defensive coordinator at Alabama, and has maintained a dominant program ever since. In nine seasons, he's lost just 20 games, led Georgia to two straight national championships, and won three SEC titles.

2. Ryan Day, Ohio State ($12.5 million)

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes waits to lead his team onto the field before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Ohio Stadium on October 5, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. Photo: Jason Mowry/Getty Images

Ryan Day officially took over as Ohio State's head coach back in 2019, and last season he finally led the Buckeyes to a National Championship. That feat earned him a new deal, which makes him the second highest-paid coach in the sport.

3. Curt Cignetti, Indiana ($11.6 million)

Cignetti came to Indiana in 2024 with a track record of turning smaller schools into major contenders, and he's done the same with the Hoosiers. Last year they made the College Football Playoff for the first time, and this season they're well on their way to a possible repeat. No wonder the Hoosiers just signed him to a new 8-year contract.

4. Lincoln Riley, USC ($11.5 million)

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the USC Trojans looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The proud football tradition at USC means pulling in high-powered coaches and paying them big money, and that's definitely true for Riley. Joining the Trojans in 2022 after a stint in Oklahoma, he's still fighting to get them back to the top as a member of the Big Ten conference.

5. Dabo Swinney, Clemson ($11.2 million)

One of only two coaches on this list (the other is Smart) with multiple national title wins, Swinney's been at Clemson in some capacity since 2003, and been the full-time head coach since 2009. In that time he's landed nine ACC titles, two national championships, and four national championship appearances. Plus, he's taken his team to a bowl game in every single year of his coaching tenure so far.

6. Steve Sarkisian, Texas ($10.8 million)

The Texas Longhorns have been fighting for 20 years to win another national title, and they've bet on Steve Sarkisian to get them there. A keen offensive mind with a knack for finding talent, he's rebuilt Texas from a 5-7 team his first season to College Football Playoff contenders in 2024, and there's still room to grow.

7. Dan Lanning, Oregon ($10.4 million)

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the Big Ten Championship Game against the Penn State Nittany Lions on December 7, 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Now in his fourth season at Oregon, Dan Lanning has managed to keep his team in the national title conversation, winning the Big Ten Championship in 2024 on his way to a College Football Playoff appearance at the end of the season. This year the Ducks opened the season as a Top 5 team, and while there are plenty of other major contenders in the Big Ten right now, they've got a shot at going back.

8. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama ($10.25 million)

The head coaching job at Alabama is arguably the highest pressure job in college football thanks to the unprecedented track record of former head coach Nick Saban. DeBoer came to the job after a brilliant tenure at Washington, and he's still in the process of making the Crimson Tide his own. Still, he did OK in his first season, and the Tide are off to a solid start in his second.

9. Brian Kelly, LSU ($10.17 million)

Brian Kelly came to LSU from Notre Dame, where he notched two College Football Playoff appearances and one National Championship berth. In the SEC, he's struggled a bit, but still managed to lead the Tigers to three straight bowl appearances and an SEC Championship game appearance.

10. Bill Belichick, North Carolina ($10.1 million)

This one's a little bit of an outlier, because Bill Belichick came into the college football world with a reputation for greatness. As the head coach of the New England Patriots, he won six Super Bowls in nine Super Bowl appearances, becoming arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history. His decision to join a college program was met with much fanfare and a predictably high paycheck. So far, Belichick has struggled at Carolina, but it's easy to understand why the university was willing to dish out such a high price to get him in the first place.

