Who Are the Head Coaches for Every Big Ten College Football Team in 2025? What to Know

We've finally made it to Week One of the college football season, which means, among other things, the return of Big Ten Football to NBC and Peacock. All season long, NBC Sports will be bringing you some of the biggest games in the conference on both broadcast and streaming channels, featuring some of the best teams in the country.

As we head into the start of a new season, six of the Big Ten's 18 teams are in the Top 25, with two of them ranked in the Top 5, including the defending national champs, the Ohio State Buckeyes. There are high expectations for this conference in the second year of its 18-team expansion, and that means high expectations for every head coach, from conference veterans to total newcomers.

So, ahead of the return of Big Ten football, let's take a closer look at the 18 head coaches hoping to steer their teams to victory.

The 2025 Big Ten Head Football Coaches

Illinois Fighting Illini - Bret Bielema

Through a career spanning both college and the NFL, Bret Bielema has become a Big Ten institution. He won three straight Big Ten titles at Wisconsin in the 2010s, and after a stint in Arkansas, he's now leading the Illini. In four seasons so far, he's steadily built the team up into a bigger contender, delivering a 10-3 record in the 2024 season, capped off by a win in the Citrus Bowl.

Indiana Hoosiers - Curt Cignetti

Curt Cignetti's head coaching career has included major program successes in both Division II and Division I football, including a run at James Madison that helped build that team into an FBS power. Last season, his first at Indiana, proved to be the start of another great revival at yet another school. In the 2024 season, the Hoosiers went 11-2 and made it all the way to the College Football Playoff, a first for the school, and a major turnaround at a university that's always been better known for basketball. The success brought him numerous Coach of the Year accolades, and sets the stage for a highly anticipated 2025 campaign.

Iowa Hawkeyes - Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz is a Big Ten institution unto himself. He's been Iowa's head football coach for nearly three decades now, racking up more than 200 wins, three Big Ten West Division championships, and two Big Ten titles, and has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year four times. In 2024, the Hawkeyes went 8-5 and added to their streak of 12 consecutive Bowl Game invitations under Ferentz's leadership.

Maryland Terrapins - Mike Locksley

Maryland's football program under Mike Locksley has been marked by ups and downs. The ups include three straight bowl game appearances from 2021-2023, and the downs include last season's 4-win campaign that left the Terps near the bottom of the Big Ten rankings. Locksley's got an overall losing record at Maryland at the moment, but he's proven he can deliver winning seasons, so we'll have to see what 2025 brings.

Michigan Wolverines - Sherrone Moore

Sherrone Moore took over as Michigan's head coach in 2024 with some very big shoes to fill. His predecessor, Jim Harbaugh, left the team with a National Championship victory, which meant Moore had some rebuilding to do after an all-time great 2023 season for the Wolverines. He didn't take the team back to the title game last season, but Moore did three very important things for Michigan: turned in a winning season, won a bowl game, and most importantly, beat Ohio State.

Michigan State Spartans - Jonathan Smith

Like Moore, Smith is a relative newcomer to the Big Ten, having taken the Spartans head coaching job in 2024 after years spent at Oregon State. In his previous job, Smith built the Oregon State Beavers into a major power and took them to three straight bowl games. He's hoping to do the same at Michigan State, and while he got off to a rocky 5-7 start last season, there's lots of room to grow.

Minnesota Golden Gophers - P.J. Fleck

P.J. Fleck arrived at Minnesota in 2017 from Western Michigan, where he built the football program into a MAC Championship power in the 2010s. In his eight seasons in the Big Ten so far, he's had some ups and downs with the Gophers, delivering a Big Ten Coach of the Year-winning triumph in the 2019 season while presiding over a 6-7 record in 2023. Still, the team has always been interesting and competitive during his tenure. He's led the team to six bowl games so far and won all of them, including four straight bowl game appearances from 2021-2024, so Minnesota's always a team to watch with Fleck at the helm.

Nebraska Cornhuskers - Matt Rhule

Matt Rhule arrived at Nebraska after a brief stint as head coach of the NFL's Carolina Panthers. The team struggled during his tenure, but Rhule has a history of college football success to make up for it. In the 2010s, he led both Temple and Baylor to major success, including conference championships and major bowl game appearances. Now, at Nebraska, he's trying to lead the storied program to a new golden age, and he's got his work cut out for him. The Huskers have struggled in conference play in his two seasons so far, though they did manage a 7-6 record and a trip to the Pinstripe Bowl last season, so we'll see if they can keep up the momentum.

Northwestern Wildcats - David Braun

David Braun took over as interim head coach at Northwestern in 2023 before becoming the official head coach in 2023, and his tenure started with a big success for the program. The Wildcats went 8-5 in the 2023 and won their bowl game, earning Braun Big Ten Coach of the Year honors. Unfortunately, last season they finished 4-8. Now, we wait to see if Braun can build his program back up again in 2025.

Ohio State Buckeyes - Ryan Day

The head coaching job at Ohio State is one of the most high-pressure environments in college football, but Ryan Day has made his time there count. In six seasons with the Buckeyes, Day has built a 70-10 record, and his team has never finished lower than second in the final Big Ten standings. He's won two Big Ten titles in three appearances in the Championship Game, and most importantly, he took the Buckeyes to the College Football National Championship last season, where they defeated Notre Dame to claim the title. Now, it's all about a title defense, and about defeating Michigan this season after a devastating upset in 2024.

Oregon Ducks - Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning earned his first head coaching job at Oregon after years spent at SEC powerhouse Georgia, where he was a linebackers coach and later defensive coordinator. Last year, his third season with the Ducks and the program's first in the Big Ten, he made it clear that Oregon is a major power in their new conference, winning the Big Ten title and taking the team to the College Football Playoff. Oregon begins this season as the 7th-ranked team in the country in the AP Poll, which means they've definitely got a shot at another Playoff appearance, and with Lanning's 35-6 record with the team so far, there are high expectations.

Penn State Nittany Lions - James Franklin

James Franklin came to Penn State from Vanderbilt more than a decade ago, inheriting a football program marred by scandal. Now, as he embarks on his 12th season with the Nittany Lions, they are once again a Big Ten power player. During Franklin's tenure, Penn State has qualified for a bowl game every single season (they declined a bowl berth in 2020), won the Big Ten title in 2016, and made it all the way to the College Football Playoff Semifinal last season. They're definitely still a team to watch, and in the preseason AP Poll they're ranked second, making them the highest-ranked Big Ten squad in the country as the 2025 campaign begins.

Purdue Boilermakers - Barry Odom

The lone newcomer to the 2025 Big Ten head coaching class, Barry Odom comes to Purdue from UNLV, where he led the Rebels to two consecutive Mountain West title games and bowl berths. Before that, he spent time as an assistant at Arkansas, and as head coach at Missouri. Now, he's tasked with rebuilding a Purdue squad that won just a single game last season, and attempting to put them on bigger Big Ten stages once again. It'll be exciting to see what he can pull off.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights - Greg Schiano

Greg Schiano has coached Rutgers through 16 season so far, with a big gap in the middle of that tenure to work in the NFL and as an assistant at Ohio State. He first joined the Scarlet Knights in 2011, and over 11 seasons built them into a Big East contender with six bowl appearances in seven seasons. He rejoined the team in 2020, and he's once again rebuilt. Rutgers was 3-6 during the abbreviated 2020 season, and 5-8 in 2021. For the last two seasons they've finished at 7-6 and landed two straight bowl appearances. Will that streak continue in 2025? We'll have to watch to find out.

UCLA Bruins - DeShaun Foster

A UCLA Bruin through and through, DeShaun Foster played college football at the school before six seasons in the NFL, almost all of them with the Carolina Panthers. In 2013 he rejoined the Bruins as an assistant coach, became their running backs coach in 2017 (after one season at Texas Tech), and in 2024 became the new head coach just as the squad moved over to the Big Ten. His first season was rocky, with a 5-7 finish, but Foster's Bruins come into 2025 having won four of their last six games, including last season's closer against Fresno State, so there's a chance for growth this season.

USC Trojans - Lincoln Riley

Now in his fourth season with the Trojans, Lincoln Riley arrived at USC from Oklahoma, where he led the Sooners to five straight bowl games and four straight Big 12 titles. At USC, he's landed three straight Bowl appearances so far, but after losing the PAC-12 Championship in his first season, Riley's Trojans have struggled a bit. They started last season, their first in the Big Ten, as a Top 25 team, and very nearly cracked the Top 10 with early wins over LSU and Utah State. But they quickly stumbled and finished the season 7-6. That's not bad, but for a storied program like USC, everyone's hoping for more. Maybe this will be the year Riley delivers.

Washington Huskies - Jedd Fisch

In 2023, the Washington Huskies went undefeated in their regular season, won the PAC-12 title, and made it all the way to the College Football National Championship, where they lost to Michigan. Last season, their first in the Big Ten and first under Jedd Fisch, was a different story. Having lost most of their championship talent, the Huskies finished the year at 5-7, and fans are looking to Fisch to turn things around this season. Fortunately, he has a record of doing just that, having already taken Arizona from a 1-11 squad in his first season to 10-3 Alamo Bowl winners in his last. Here's hoping he can do the same for Washington.

Wisconsin Badgers - Luke Fickell

Luke Fickell joined Wisconsin after a storied six-season tenure at Cincinnati, where he earned numerous Coach of the Year accolades, won two AAC titles, and took the team to five straight bowl games after starting with a losing season. At Wisconsin so far, in two full seasons and one bowl game at the end of 2022, he is exactly 50-50 as a head coach, with 13 wins and 13 losses. That means that 2025 could be a tipping point for the Badgers, and after five straight losses to close out the 2024 season, Wisconsin fans are hoping for a tip in the right direction.

