Who Is Amanda Rollins' Partner? SVU Just Revealed the Elite Squad's New Dynamic Duo

Benson has only the best investigators in her squad, but perps should be extra fearful of Rollins and Curry.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit fans have witnessed dozens of iconic team-ups among the detectives, but Season 27 just elevated the game as Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) and Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) emerge as the show's newest duo.

Rollins and Curry are by no means strangers. After closing cases with the SVU for 12 years, Rollins briefly left the squad, occasionally returning to help her buddy Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on cases as a criminology professor and later as the Sergeant of the Intelligence Unit. Curry boasts an equally storied career as a former Captain of the NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau, gaining an infamous reputation due to the grueling gig of penalizing police officers. Both women boast glimmering badges and incredible investigative instincts, neither willing to give up until a case is closed.

Now that Rollins is officially back on Benson's squad, she needed a partner to help tackle whatever gruesome case lands on the squad's radar next, and Benson couldn't help but pair two of her most trusted squad members together.

Amanda Rollins and Renee Curry are officially SVU partners

Capt. Renee Curry (Aimé Donna Kelly) and Sgt. Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) appear on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 27 Episode 5 "Feed The Craving". Photo: Peter Kramer/NBC

After being reenrolled to the Manhattan SVU in last week's "Clickbait," Rollins returned to her longtime post in Season 27, Episode 5 ("Feed the Craving"). After Rollins arrived on a crime scene to collect details from their latest case, she crossed paths with her new partner, Curry, who was already taking notes on the alleged victim.

A pregnant woman was kidnapped by her alleged rapist, mobilizing Rollins and Curry to get to the bottom of it quickly. Before Rollins could get to work, one of the patrol officers pulled her aside and asked if she knew she was partnered up with a "rat," referencing Curry's heated history as an Internal Affairs Captain. Rollins shrugged this off, trusting Benson's instincts in the team-up.

"I've worked with her before," Rollins said, shutting down the gossip. "Curry's solid."

Curry later asked Rollins how it felt to be back, wondering if Rollins had listened to the rumors spread about her among the NYPD. Rollins assured Curry that she was happy with their current set-up; she had no issues. Curry agreed, informing Rollins that the chatty officer was only miffed because she busted one of his buddies for accepting bribes.

While the abduction and pregnancy were later revealed to be an elaborate con run by the alleged victim, the twists and turns of the case served as a solid launching pad for Rollins and Curry to acclimate to their new post together.

Kelli Giddish and Aimé Donna Kelly are also stoked

Mariska Hargitay, Aime Donna Kelly, and Kelli Giddish are seen on the set of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on February 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

While Rollins and Curry are pleasantly pleased with their new partners in the squad room, the enthusiasm is echoed behind the scenes between the SVU stars. Giddish has been an SVU staple since Season 13, while Kelly first began recurring in Season 22 before eventually being promoted to the regular cast in Season 27. Ahead of her return to the franchise, Giddish teased in an interview with Us Weekly. that fans could anticipate a “super strong partnership” between Curry and Rollins this season.

“There’s mutual respect and [Curry is] such a strong character on the show, a strong female,” Giddish said.

Kelly is just as excited to welcome Giddish back into the Law & Order fold full-time, telling TODAY in a recent interview that the return of Rollins feels like an SVU family reunion.

“It’s amazing to see her come back into this role, and honestly, it does feel a little bit like she never left, because she continued to appear on the show even after her leaving," Kelly gushed. “It just feels like home."

