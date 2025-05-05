Who Advanced on The Voice Last Night? (May 5, 2025 SPOILERS)
Michael Bublé and John Legend had to narrow their respective teams down from five to two Artists. Here's who made the cut.
The Playoffs are over. The Voice Season 27 is in America's hands now. The Live Semi-Finals and Finals will give viewers the opportunity to vote for their favorite Artists from Team Legend, Team Bublé, Team Adam, and Team Kelsea.
On the second night of Playoffs, which aired May 5, Michael Bublé and John Legend each chose two Artists to advance to the next stage of the competition. Read on for the results of last night’s episode of The Voice.
Who made it through on The Voice last night?
Adam David and Jadyn Cree on Team Bublé and Renzo and Bryson Battle on Team Legend have officially made it through the Playoffs and advanced to the Live Shows.
Though Bublé is known as a crooner, he ended up going with two rockers to represent his team in the Top 8. Adam David is a singer-songwriter-guitar player whose voice Coach Kelsea Ballerini described as "barbecue" because it's smoky but sweet, and Cree is a pop-rock belter whose father, Bryan Olesen, previously made it almost all the way on The Voice via Team Legend in Season 25.
As for Team Legend, the “All of Me” singer’s choices didn’t come as a total surprise. Though there were plenty of mega-talented singers on Team Legend this season, Battle and Renzo were pegged as front-runners early on. Battle, for example, scored the coveted 4-Chair Turn with his otherworldly talent at the start.
"You might have the greatest voice I’ve ever heard in my life," Bublé told Battle after his Blind Audition. "Only an idiot would be able to see and listen to what you do and not be blown away," agreed Coach Adam Levine. Ultimately, he went with John Legend, who said to Battle, “We’re truly blessed to have you on the show. This is why The Voice exists.”
Who else advanced to the Live Shows on The Voice?
During the first night of the Playoffs, which aired on April 28, Iris Herrera and Alanna Lynise on Team Kelsea and Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Kolby Cordell on Team Adam were chosen to go through to the Live Shows.
Who went home during the Playoffs on The Voice Season 27?
In total, 12 Artists went home after this season’s Playoff performances.
On Team Adam, Ethan Eckenroad, Britton Moore, and Conor James had to say their goodbyes, while Tinika Wyatt, Jaelen Johnston, and Darius J on Team Kelsea went home.
Team Bublé bid farewell to Barry Jean Fontenot, Angie Rey, and Kaiya Hamilton, while BD.ii, Ari Camille, Olivia Kuper Harris on Team Legend left the competition.
What is a Super Save on The Voice?
Shocking the Coaches at the end of the second night of the Playoffs, Host Carson Daly announced that The Voice was including a Super Save, allowing all four Coaches to select one previously dismissed team member to advance to the next round.
So that means another Artist from Team Legend, Team Bublé, Team Kelsea, and Team Adam will be coming back, but we have to wait for the Lives to find out who they are.
“What a plot twist — for everyone involved!” Ballerini said after hearing the news. “But a good one!”