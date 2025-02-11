As college basketball season heats up, let's take a closer look at the Big Ten Conference.

Which Teams Are in the Big Ten for Men's College Basketball?

College basketball is officially heating up. With the football season finally completed, basketball action is drawing more and more eyes, and that includes the Big Ten Conference. With multiple games arriving each and every week on NBC, you've got lots of options for Big Ten action, as some of the country's best teams go head-to-head for a shot at March Madness glory.

This season, much like last football season, the Big Ten is bigger than ever, with 18 different schools from across the country joining conference play. So, which schools are included? Let's take a quick look at the conference's full men's college basketball roster.

Which Men's Basketball teams are in the Big Ten Conference for the 2024-2025 season?

TJ Bamba #5 of the Oregon Ducks drives to the basket past Mekhi Mason #0 of the Washington Huskies during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena on January 21, 2025 in Eugene, Oregon. Photo: Soobum Im/Getty Images

As we've already mentioned, this season the Big Ten is home to 18 different schools, including some of the biggest names in college basketball, and several schools migrating over from the PAC-12 conference who've made their Big Ten debut this season. Here's every school, in alphabetical order.

Illinois: The Illinois Fighting Illini, based at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in Champaign Urbana, Illinois.

Indiana: The Indiana Hoosiers, based at the Indiana University Bloomington in Bloomington, Indiana.

Iowa: The Iowa Hawkeyes, based at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa.

Maryland: The Maryland Terrapins, based at the University of Maryland, College Park in College Park, Maryland.

Michigan: The Michigan Wolverines, based at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Michigan State: The Michigan State Spartans, based at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Michigan.

Minnesota: The Minnesota Golden Gophers, based at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota.

Nebraska: The Nebraska Cornhuskers, based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Northwestern: The Northwestern Wildcats, based at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Myles Colvin #5 of the Purdue Boilermakers blocks a ball from Micah Parrish #8 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Mackey Arena on January 21, 2025 in West Lafayette, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Ohio State: The Ohio State Buckeyes, based at THE Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Oregon: The Oregon Ducks, based at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon.

Penn State: The Penn State Nittany Lions, based at Pennsylvania State University in University Park, Pennsylvania.

Purdue: The Purdue Boilermakers, based at Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Rutgers: The Rutgers Scarlet Knights, based at Rutgers University in New Brunswick-Piscataway, New Jersey.

UCLA: The UCLA Bruins, based at the University of California, Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California.

USC: The USC Trojans, based at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

Washington: The Washington Huskies, based at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington.

Wisconsin: The Wisconsin Badgers, based at the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin.