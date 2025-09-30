Which NFL Teams Are Still Undefeated in the 2025-2026 Season?

Losses are expected in the National Football League. The season is long, the depth of talent across all 32 teams is vast, and even the best teams are expected to have a bad week every now and then. With very, very rare exceptions, every team loses at least a game or two during the regular season.

Still, it's fun being undefeated while it lasts. So, now that the NFL season and NBC's Sunday Night Football are well underway, let's take a look at the teams that still haven't lost a game so far in the 2025-2026 campaign.

Which NFL teams are still undefeated this season? As of right now, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills are the last unbeaten teams in the NFL this season.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

As of this writing, we're four weeks into the NFL regular season, and already, nearly every team in the league has suffered at least one loss. That leaves just two teams still undefeated going into Week 5, and they're both major Super Bowl contenders: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills.

In the NFC, the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles have maintained the defensive discipline and offensive might that took them all the way to the Big Game last season, where they defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in dominant fashion. The Eagles came out swinging in Week 1 with an opening night win against the Cowboys, then went on the road for a rematch against the Chiefs and won again, followed by wins over the Rams and the Buccaneers. That puts them atop the NFC East and atop the whole conference for the time being, and in a good position so far this season to repeat their Super Bowl run.

As for the Bills, they're still trying to put together a season in which they can roll past the Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens and finally win the AFC and earn a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time in more than 30 years. They kicked off the season with a thrilling 41-40 victory over the Ravens, which feels like a good omen for the Bills Mafia faithful, and they've since put away the Jets, the Dolphins, and the Saints. That puts them well on their way to another playoff run, but the regular season hasn't been a problem for this Bills squad in a long time. The issue is the postseason, so we'll just have to wait and see if they can hold it together this time around.

Have any NFL teams gone undefeated and had a perfect season?

Don Shula, Coach of the Miami Dolphins speaks with Quarterback Bob Griese and Quarterback Earl Morrall during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Colts in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, December 16, 1972 Photo: Getty Images

Perfect seasons in the NFL are incredibly rare. How rare? Well, in the 60-year history of the Super Bowl-era league, it has only happened once. The 1972 Miami Dolphins, under head coach Don Shula, made it all the way through the regular season and on to a Super Bowl victory without a single loss or tie, and they're the only team in NFL history to pull that off.

That said, one other team did come close. The 2007 New England Patriots achieved a perfect regular season and made it all the way to the Super Bowl, only to have perfection denied with a loss to the New York Giants. So, a perfect regular season has only happened twice in six decades.

That means you shouldn't hold your breath for your team's perfect season, but if they ever make it, they'll also make history.

