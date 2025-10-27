Which NBA Games Are on NBC & Peacock This Week? Warriors, Bucks, Cavs & More

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

The NBA season is back, which means hoops fans are keeping tabs on which teams are playing where — and NBC and Peacock have plenty of big games tipping off this week as we barrel toward the end of October and into the heart of the season.

How to Watch Watch NBA on NBC on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

NBC Sports has four NBA games this week, featuring plenty of A-list stars from across the league. The line-up includes the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons, Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, and Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors.

RELATED: The full 2025-2026 NBA on NBC schedule for NBC and Peacock

The games are part of NBC Sports’ Peacock NBA Monday block, as well as the main Coast 2 Coast Tuesday run of NBA on NBC games which are also simulcast on Peacock). Check out the full schedule below for this week’s games on October 27-28, 2025.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first quarter of Game One of the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center on May 06, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: David Berding/Getty Images

Peacock NBA Monday

Monday, October 27: Cleveland Cavaliers at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Monday, October 27: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves — 9:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tuesday, October 28: New York Knicks at Milwaukee Bucks — 8 p.m. ET ( NBC , Peacock)

, Peacock) Tuesday, October 28: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors — 11 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

If you’re looking for NBA star power, catch Donovan Mitchell and Cade Cunningham in the Cavs/Pistons game; Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokić in the Timberwolves/Nuggets game; Jalen Brunson and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the Knicks/Bucks game; and James Harden and Steph Curry in the Clippers/Warriors game.

NBC Sports is broadcasting and streaming 100 games across the NBA this season, with exclusive Monday night games on Peacock, and Tuesday night games on NBC (and streaming on Peacock). Once the NFL season wraps up in early 2026, the NBA will also take over the Sunday Night Football timeslot with a national primetime basketball game as part of Sunday Night Basketball.