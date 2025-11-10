Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Here's your weekly cheat sheet for all the NBA basketball action coming to NBC and Peacock.

Which NBA Games Are on NBC & Peacock This Week? Celtics, 76ers, Nuggets & More

It’s a whole new week of pro basketball as the NBA on NBC hits its stride for November, with teams striving to stand apart in the league's early-season pecking order. This week on NBC and Peacock, NBC Sports is spreading a trio of NBA games across Monday and Tuesday nights.

Included in the lineup is an Eastern Conference matchup between the Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons, a battle of iconic NBA brands as the Boston Celtics face the Philadelphia 76ers, and a West Coast throwdown between the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings.

The action is all part of NBC Sports’ streaming-exclusive Peacock NBA Monday, as well as Coast 2 Coast Tuesday on both NBC and Peacock — the weekly night of NBA doubleheader games that highlights contests from across the NBA.

NBA games on NBC and Peacock this week

Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons drives to the basket during the game against the Dallas Mavericks on January 31, 2025 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

Peacock NBA Monday

Monday, November 10: Washington Wizards at Detroit Pistons — 7 p.m. ET

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tuesday, November 11: Boston Celtics at Philadelphia 76ers — 8 p.m. ET ( NBC , Peacock)

, Peacock) Tuesday, November 11: Denver Nuggets at Sacramento Kings — 11 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives the ball against Jalen Williams #8 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter in Game Three of the Western Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 09, 2025 in Denver, Colorado Photo: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Big stars and key players abound across this week’s game schedule, with the Pistons’ Cade Cunningham looking to light it up against a young and developing Wizards team on Monday. Things amp up even more for Tuesday’s NBA doubleheader, as Jaylen Brown leads the Celtics into battle against Tyrese Maxey and the 76ers (76ers center Joel Embiid has been banged up and remains day-to-day); while Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets go head-to-head against former Nugget Russell Westbrook and the Kings (Kings star center Domantas Sabonis is also riding out a day-today injury assessment).

All season long, NBC Sports is presenting an insane 100 NBA games, including exclusive night games on Peacock every Monday, plus Tuesday night action on NBC and Peacock with Coast 2 Coast Tuesday doubleheaders. Beginning early in 2026, the league also will dunk straight into the Sunday night time slot left open by the season’s-end departure of Sunday Night Football, featuring weekly national primetime NBA games as part of NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Basketball package.

