Which NBA Games Are on NBC & Peacock This Week? Lakers, 76ers, Rockets, NBA Cup & More

Thanksgiving week is all about second helpings on NBC and Peacock, where doubleheader NBA on NBC action is lining up on both Monday and Tuesday to pregame your holiday feast.

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Toronto on Monday to take on the Raptors, before the focus shifts west for Kevin Durant’s first return trip to Phoenix to face the Suns — his most recent former team — as a new member of the Houston Rockets. On Tuesday, the Orlando Magic visit the Philadelphia 76ers in the night’s early game, followed by a “Battle of Los Angeles” crosstown contest between the Clippers and Lakers.

Every Monday, NBC Sports features streaming-exclusive roundball action with Peacock NBA Monday, followed on Tuesdays by an east-west mix of weekly NBA doubleheader games across NBC and Peacock as part of Coast 2 Coast Tuesday. How can you watch this week’s super-sized slate of back-to-back doubleheaders? Keep scrolling for the details!

Thanksgiving week NBA games on NBC and Peacock (including two NBA Cup 2025 games)

Kevin Durant #7 of the Houston Rockets drives against Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic during the second half at Toyota Center on November 16, 2025 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Alex Slitz/Getty Images

Peacock NBA Monday

Monday, November 24: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors — 7 p.m. ET (Peacock)

Monday, November 24: Houston Rockets vs. Phoenix Suns — 9:30 p.m. ET (Peacock)

NBA Coast 2 Coast Tuesday

Tuesday, November 25: Orlando Magic vs. Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup 2025 game — 8 p.m. ET (NBC *East Coast* and Peacock)

Tuesday, November 25: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers in an NBA Cup 2025 game— 11 p.m. ET (NBC *West Coast* and Peacock)

LeBron James playing against the LA Clippers on March 2, 2025 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Luke Hales/Getty Images

Stars from both conferences should be out in force on both nights of this week’s NBA action.

Six-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell will lead the Cleveland Cavaliers against 2024 NBA All-Star Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors in Peacock NBA Monday’s early game, before the late game brings 2014 NBA MVP Kevin Durant back for his first return trip to face the Phoenix Suns — his former team prior to an off-season trade — now that he’s a leading scorer for the Houston Rockets.

More star power awaits across the doubleheader slate on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday, when 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey hold home court in Philadelphia as the 76ers host 2023 NBA Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic in the evening’s first game. In the late game, four-time NBA Finals MVP LeBron James — fresh from his recent return to the floor after sitting out the season’s start with an injury — makes his LA Lakers debut on NBC and Peacock against 2018 NBA MVP James Harden and the Clippers.

Both Coast 2 Coast Tuesday games on November 25 are part of this season’s slate of Emirates NBA Cup 2025 Group Play contests, advancing the action in an in-season tournament series that leads up to a deciding championship game set for Tuesday, December 16.

