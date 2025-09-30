Which Coach Won The Voice Season 27? (DETAILS)

Here's who walked away as the winning Coach of the show's last season.

Season 28 of The Voice has gotten off to a hot start as Reba McEntire, Michael Bublé, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg are currently in the middle of the always-exciting Blind Auditions.

At this point in the competition, it's still any Coach's season to win. However, one Coach may have the upper hand due to being the defending champion, leading to this simple question. Who won The Voice last season?

The winning Coach of The Voice Season 27

The answer: Mr. Bublé himself.

Thanks to awe-inspiring performances by singer-songwriter Adam David — and the groundswell of fan support the Artist received throughout his run — Team Bublé rolled to the Voice Season 27 championship.

So officially, Bublé is the defending Voice champion as Season 28 rolls on. But interestingly enough, the Canadian-born star has another distinct accolade: He's actually won the last two seasons of The Voice!

Adam David and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 27 Episode 15B “Live Finale Part B". Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

That's right; Bublé has a three-peat in his sights. He's trying to make history as the first Coach to ever win their first three seasons on the show. And Bublé has to be considered one of the early favorites to win it all again, thanks to already convincing so many talented Artists to join Team Bublé.

But as it turns out, Bublé is not the only Coach looking to make history. Horan is also trying to win his third straight Voice title. Horan won Seasons 23 and 24 and sailed off into the sunset after his back-to-back wins, only to finally return to his Coach Chair this season to attempt to do the impossible.

Viewers should keep their eyes peeled this season; so far, both Bublé and Horan have been bringing up their impressive 100% success rate on The Voice whenever they get the chance, much to the chagrin of McEntire and Snoop Dogg, who "only" have one season win between them. (McEntire was the winning Coach of Season 25.)

When do new episodes of The Voice come on?

Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire, and Michael Bublé appear on The Voice Season 28. Photo: Art Streiber/NBC

New episodes of The Voice air every Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC beginning at 8/7c. Blind Auditions are currently underway, which means that for the foreseeable future, viewers will experience the Coaches battling each other as they try to assemble the best 12-artist teams possible.

That means the next new episode of The Voice Season 28 airs Monday, October 6 at 8/7c.

As always, new Season 28 episodes of The Voice will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.