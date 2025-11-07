Where You Know Stumble Star Taran Killam From

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Find out why Taran Killam, the actor and comedian who co-stars in the new NBC comedy Stumble, looks so familiar.

NBC's new cheerleading comedy Stumble — premiering November 7, 2025 at 8:30/7:30c and streaming on Peacock the next day — is gearing up to back-handspring into your heart.

How to Watch Watch the series premiere of Stumble on Friday, November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC and next day on Peacock.

A single camera, mockumentary in the vein of other NBC sitcoms like Parks and Recreation and The Office, Stumble follows fictional junior college cheer coach Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon), who says she "was one championship shy of being the winningest coach in college cheer history" until a video of her partying with her students went viral and got her fired. Now, she's trying to climb back to the top at a new school with the support of her loving football coach husband, Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam).

RELATED: All the Guest Stars Appearing on Stumble in the Cheerleading Sitcom's Debut Season

If Killam's name and face rings a bell, that's because he's been making people laugh on television, Broadway, and in sketch comedy for decades. He's a talented writer and actor, and just so happens to be married to Cobie Smulders, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Maria Hill.

As you get familiar with Killam's hilarious Boon character in Stumble, read on, below, for a reminder of where else you may have seen him.

Taran Killam appears on Saturday Night Live Episode 1665 during the "Herb Welch: Virginity Pledge Rally" skit on October 11, 2014. Photo: Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal

A Southern California native, Killam grew up in a family of performers, including a singer-songwriter mom and a dad who was active in a local theater group. Killam followed in their footsteps, appearing in his first film, Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, before age 12. He graduated from the prestigious Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and then attended UCLA's School of Theater, Film and Television.

RELATED: NBC's New Show Stumble Has Something Major in Common with The Office and Parks and Recreation

What else has Taran Killam from Stumble been in? Among Killam's standout credits are his six-season stint on Saturday Night Live from 2010 to 2016, his current recurring role as Ludo Radovic on the crime drama series High Potential, and his multi-episode guest-star appearances as Gary Blauman on the sitcom How I Met Your Mother. In his late teens, he appeared on The Amanda Show, and around the same time, in 2001, Killam became a cast member on the sketch comedy series MADtv. That led to more television work including a recurring role as Gary Blauman on How I Met Your Mother. The character was a former colleague of Marshall's (Jason Segel). Cobie Smulders, Killam's now-wife, had a starring role as a news anchor on the series. In 2010, Killam joined SNL. While there, he created classic sketches like fictional 19th century newspaper critic Jebidiah Atkinson, and his impressions included one of Brad Pitt as a weatherman. Most recently, Killam landed a recurring role on High Potential starring Kaitlin Olson. He plays a more dramatic role than what we've seen in a lot of his other work, as Ludo Radovic, the baby daddy and ex of Olson's Morgan Gillory. Killam's other TV projects include Wild 'n Out, New Girl, and Single Parents. On stage, Killam is also a familiar face, having appeared on Broadway as King George III in 2017 in Hamilton, and as Sir Lancelot in the 2023 revival of Spamalot.

Courteney Potter (Jenn Lyon) and Boon E. Potter (Taran Killam) appear in Stumble Season 1 Episode 1. Photo: Matt Miller/NBC

RELATED: Everything To Know About Stumble, NBC's Cheerleading Comedy Starring Jenn Lyon and Taran Killam

What is Taran Killam's new show? On NBC's new sitcom Stumble, Killam plays Boon, the high school sweetheart-turned-husband of cheer coach Courteney Potter. He's the head football coach for Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, the school his wife gets fired from after being caught partying too hard with her cheer squad. He's big at making sports metaphors too. He loves his wife and will be her biggest advocate in her climb back to the top. Co-starring with Lyon and Killam on Stumble are Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy, while Kristin Chenoweth has a recurring guest-star role.

Stumble premieres on November 7 at 8:30/7:30c on NBC, and you can watch classic clips and seasons of Saturday Night Live on Peacock.