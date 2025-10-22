What Happened to Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. This Week? (October 22)

Chihards have loved Atwater for over a decade, and he was missed during Chicago P.D.'s latest.

LaRoyce Hawkins has been a One Chicago fan favorite since the dawn of Chicago P.D., so you can bet Chihards were quick to notice that Atwater was absent from the squad room in Season 13's October 22 episode.

Atwater is not only one of the Intelligence Unit's most valiant investigators, but he's also the friendly face these cops need at the end of the day, always willing to lend a helping hand or open ear to his squad mates. When Sgt. Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) needs someone on a case, he can always trust Atwater to serve up justice.

Find out why Atwater wasn't with his squad mates on Chicago P.D. Season 13, Episode 4 ("Root Cause"), below.

Where was Kevin Atwater on Chicago P.D. this week? While a reason for Atwater's absence was never addressed during P.D.'s October 22 episode, viewers can assume the Intelligence Unit member was simply enjoying the rare day off. The silver lining? We won't have to wait too long to see him once again. The fan favorite with be back in next week's "Miami" (Season 13, Episode 5), which is an Atwater-focused episode.

"I just love the fact that we're still kicking it, you know, that the fans still thoroughly enjoy themselves every Wednesday night..." Hawkins told NBC Insider while raving about the new season. "Like, the whole city lights up on Wednesday nights now because they know when Chicago is back on, and you can just expect for me to do my best."

Chicago P.D.'s showrunner confirms Atwater will interact with "fun guest stars" this season

Aside from the gripping police investigations and blood-pumping criminal takedowns, Chicago P.D. fans relish any time they get to spend with the officers who deliver justice, and showrunner Gwen Sigan reveals that Atwater will have his hands full moving forward on Chicago P.D. as he brushes shoulders with "fun guest stars."

"We've got really fun Atwater through line this year with some fun guest stars for him to meet," Sigan told NBC Insider in a recent interview. "I think he's in a time of his life where he's sort of discovering maybe there is 'more that I wanted than what I have,' you know?"

Atwater often puts his own needs on the back burner for the sake of his family and Intelligence Unit loved ones, but Sigan reveals that Season 13 will show Atwater in a new light as he prioritizes his own needs and what he might want for his future. Much of Atwater's Season 13 arc will be centered around this contemplative headspace, an era of change for the officer.

"[Atwater is thinking] 'I've spent so many years devoted to my family and to the people around me and making sure everyone's okay, and what is the next chapter for me?" Sigan explained.

Hawkins' longtime co-star Beghe is equally excited about these mystery guest stars on the horizon, who will brush shoulders with Voight at some point.

"As an actor… I definitely feel like I've got a delicious meal in front of me," Beghe teased.

While Atwater was missing from television screens this week, viewers can't wait to see what juicy storylines await. Catch up with Atwater and the rest of the Intelligence Unit by watching Chicago P.D. on Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC and the next day on Peacock.