You can't make a Jurassic Park or Jurassic World movie (both trilogies are now streaming on Peacock) without shooting in a tropical location. There's just something about an exotic locale that really makes the audience believe a hungry dinosaur could be hiding among the jungle foliage.

Director Gareth Edwards and production designer James Clyne, both of whom previously collaborated on The Creator, saw no need to break from more than three decades of tradition when they set out to make Jurassic World Rebirth (opening July 2, click here for tickets). Not only did they take the shoot abroad, but they also shot the entire thing on film, with Panavision cameras and anamorphic lenses, the same type used for the 1993 original.

RELATED: Indulge Your Dino-Sized Appetite with These Jurassic World Rebirth Popcorn Buckets

"Jurassic Park was a seminal movie for me, and in film history, and I wanted to pay tribute to that as much as possible,” Edwards says in Rebirth's production notes. "The aesthetic of Rebirth feels very much like nineties-era Jurassic Park, especially on the island, with the concrete buildings and fences and use of colors like red and yellow. But there were some areas, such as the depiction of technology, where we borrowed from the Jurassic World movies and even pushed the futurism while always remaining as grounded as possible."

Trying to be as faithful to the first movie as possible seemed apropos, given that the script was penned by longtime Hollywood veteran David Koepp, writer on Jurassic Park and its 1997 sequel, The Lost World.

Where was Jurassic World Rebirth filmed? While nearly all of the Jurassic films so far were shot in Hawaii, Rebirth opted for Thailand over such possibilities as the Dominican Republic, Mauritius, Panama, and Costa Rica (off whose coast the original park was located).

“When we did the research and saw the landscapes, it felt like this would be perfect for our new Jurassic world,” producer Patrick Crowley. “We sent pictures over to [executive producer] Steven Spielberg, he said, ‘We’re done! That’s the place.’”

But since the film could not be developed in Thailand, it took the better part of a week for the dailies to be processed in England and then sent back. "We were always on pins and needles as that film left Krabi, Thailand, went to Bangkok, Bangkok to London, London from car to the lab,” recalls executive producer Denis Stewart. “It was five days of wondering if that film was going to get there okay, wondering if we could move on and strike the set and let an actor leave or if we were going to need to reshoot a scene or let it go. But not a single problem arose."

RELATED: Jurassic World Rebirth Drone Show Dominates Skies Over New York City (WATCH

Martin Krebs (Rupert Friend), Duncan Kincaid (Mahershala Ali), Zora Bennett (Scarlett Johansson), and Dr. Henry Loomis (Jonathan Bailey) in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025). Photo: Universal Pictures

The global production also brought the crew to Malta (previously seen in Jurassic World Dominion), New York (most likely for the introduction of Jonathan Bailey's museum-based paleontologist, Dr. Henry Loomis), and the stages and backlot of Sky Studios Elstree in the United Kingdom.

“Making a Gareth Edwards movie, you want to find or create places, or both, so that wherever he puts his camera, you’re seeing the world in foreground and background,” Clyne explains. “He wanted the actors and the audience to feel fully immersed in the reality of the film.”

How to watch Jurassic World Rebirth

The film opens exclusively in theaters nationwide Wednesday, July 2. Tickets can be found here!

Need a refresher? the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World trilogies are now streaming on Peacock.