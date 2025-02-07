Where to Watch Wisconsin vs. Iowa - Men's College Basketball (February 8)

The regular-season countdown to March Madness is in full swing, and this weekend NBC has a major Big Ten matchup on Saturday afternoon.

In the mighty Big Ten, you never have long to wait for a marquee game between big names, and this weekend, the AP No. 21 Wisconsin Badgers will try to extend their current two-game winning streak on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes — a team trying to break out of a current 1-5 skid against tough in-conference competition.

Where can you watch the Wisconsin vs. Iowa men’s college basketball game? The Wisconsin Badgers and Iowa Hawkeyes tip off Saturday, February 8 at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Hawkeyes are the home team for the cross-conference matchup, hosting the Badgers in Iowa City at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Center Even Brauns #0 of the Iowa Hawkeyes grabs a rebound during the first half against forward Raleigh Burgess #34 of the Purdue Boilermakers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on February 4, 2025 in Iowa City, Iowa. Photo: Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Preview of Wisconsin Badgers vs. Iowa Hawkeyes men's college basketball game

Under head coach Greg Gard, Wisconsin is bringing an impressive 18-5 (8-4 in conference) record into this weekend’s contest, after comfortably taking down unranked conference foe Indiana on February 4 by a score of 76-64. The Badgers continue to enjoy excellent guard play — most recently from Max Klesmit, who aced a pair of back-to-back three-pointers early against the Hoosiers in front of a friendly home crowd.

While Wisconsin remains in the Big Ten mix (alongside Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, and UCLA) for a March Madness berth, Iowa faces some big question marks as it enters the season’s home stretch. Led by head coach Fran McCaffery, the unranked Hawkeyes (13-9; 4-7 in conference) lost forward Owen Freeman — the team’s leading scorer and rebounder — to a season-ending injury shortly before their most recent game, a 90-81 stumble against No. 7-ranked Purdue on February 4. Guard Josh Dix and forward Payton Sandfort each put up double-digit scoring efforts against the Boilermakers, but with Freeman sidelined, the Hawkeyes may be fighting an uphill battle of attrition as they stare down the rest of the regular season, including upcoming showdowns against a trio of ranked teams: Maryland, Illinois, and Michigan State.

