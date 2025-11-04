Where to Watch Wicked: For Good (DETAILS)

Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

It's nearly time to head back to Oz with the release of Wicked: For Good.

Just look to the western sky, and you'll see the second and final part of the epic tale on the horizon. And it's ready to change everything you think you know about the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Glinda (Ariana Grande), Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) are back, but things are a little different now. It's a few years later, and they all have new roles to play. While Elphaba is known throughout the land as the Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda is the Good Witch, and Fiyero is the loyal leader of the Wizard's guard.

With the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) calling for Elphaba's death, and Dorothy heading down the Yellow Brick Road, time is ticking for former besties Elphie and Glinda to reconnect and change things for the better. While the first film covered the first act of the Broadway musical, the second film tackles the second act, and you should be prepared to never look at a scarecrow the same way again.

So, how can you watch the emotional conclusion? Get all the details below.

Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21

Almost exactly a year after the first film hit screens, Wicked: For Good hits theaters, Friday, November 21, 2025. Tickets are available now, with showtimes happening as early as the afternoon of Thursday, November 20.

What should fans expect from Wicked: For Good?

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them," Wicked: For Good's director Jon M. Chu explained to People about Elphaba and Glinda's arc in the second act. "So when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie. I'm excited to complete the story for people."

"This is where you get to see Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] really come to life as actors," Chu added, which, if you're familiar with the Wicked musical, you know why. The second act of Wicked majorly raises the stakes for Elphaba and Glinda. We can't wait to see how that's translated in Wicked: For Good.

