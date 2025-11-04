NBC Insider Wicked

Where to Watch Wicked: For Good (DETAILS)

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2024's Wicked is hitting theaters soon. 

By Lauren Piester
Jonathan Bailey Is PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, Calls Wicked: For Good an Emotional Victory Lap
It's nearly time to head back to Oz with the release of Wicked: For Good

Watch Wicked: One Wonderful Night on Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c only on NBC

Just look to the western sky, and you'll see the second and final part of the epic tale on the horizon. And it's ready to change everything you think you know about the Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Glinda (Ariana Grande), Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) are back, but things are a little different now. It's a few years later, and they all have new roles to play. While Elphaba is known throughout the land as the Wicked Witch of the West, Glinda is the Good Witch, and Fiyero is the loyal leader of the Wizard's guard. 

With the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum) calling for Elphaba's death, and Dorothy heading down the Yellow Brick Road, time is ticking for former besties Elphie and Glinda to reconnect and change things for the better. While the first film covered the first act of the Broadway musical, the second film tackles the second act, and you should be prepared to never look at a scarecrow the same way again. 

So, how can you watch the emotional conclusion? Get all the details below. 

Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) sit on a swing together as stars twinkle behind them in Wicked For Good (2025).

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Universal Pictures

Almost exactly a year after the first film hit screens, Wicked: For Good hits theaters, Friday, November 21, 2025. Tickets are available now, with showtimes happening as early as the afternoon of Thursday, November 20.

What should fans expect from Wicked: For Good

Glinda (Ariana Grande) smiles as students hold up their notebooks for her signature in Wicked For Good (2025).

Glinda (Ariana Grande) appears in Wicked For Good (2025).

 Photo: Lara Cornell/Universal Pictures

"This is their adult selves looking back at their childhood dreams, that are now shattered in front of them," Wicked: For Good's director Jon M. Chu explained to People about Elphaba and Glinda's arc in the second act. "So when you look back, I think people will see only both movies as one, not just the first movie and the second movie. I'm excited to complete the story for people."

NBC Is Getting Seriously Wicked in November!

This November, NBC is getting Wicked. 

The highly-anticipated sequel to 2024's Wicked, aptly titled Wicked: For Good, hits theaters November 21 and closes out the story of Glinda, the Good Witch of the North (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba)Get your tickets now

Before that, be sure to tune in to Wicked: One Wonderful Night,  a concert special airing on NBC Thursday, November 6 at 8/7c and streaming next day on Peacock. The TV event will feature musical performances—both from Grande and Erivo—plus appearances from Michelle YeohJeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, and Marissa Bode. Fans may just get a sneak peek of Wicked: For Good, as well... 

So, in other words, you won't want to miss it! 

"This is where you get to see Cynthia [Erivo] and Ariana [Grande] really come to life as actors," Chu added, which, if you're familiar with the Wicked musical, you know why. The second act of Wicked majorly raises the stakes for Elphaba and Glinda. We can't wait to see how that's translated in Wicked: For Good

