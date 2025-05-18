Bash and the Team Try to Save Mass Shooting Victims | Transplant | NBC

Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed is back for another action-packed season of Transplant.

Transplant Season 4 Is Coming to NBC — Here's Everything You Need to Know to Watch

Viewers in the U.S. have been patiently waiting for the release of Transplant Season 4, and the most recent episodes of the award-winning Canadian medical drama are finally airing on NBC.

While the fourth season of Transplant already aired in Canada on CTV, U.S. viewers still have a lot of catching up to with Dr. Bashir “Bash” Ahmed (Hamza Haq) and the rest of the medical staff at York Memorial Hospital. And it sounds like there’s a lot in store for this season's 10 episodes, which also star Sirena Gulamgaus, Laurence Leboeuf, Ayisha Issa, Jim Watson, Rekha Sharma, Torri Higginson, Kenny Wong, Sugith Varughese, and Gord Rand.

“Season 4 of Transplant finds Bashir 'Bash' Hamed on the precipice of finishing his residency at York Memorial and officially re-qualifying as a doctor,” the official longline for the upcoming season reads. “With his future uncertain once again, Bash and his sister, Amira, are Canadian citizens now, but are still trying, with everything they have, to build a life in their adopted country.”

Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir Hamed in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 7. Photo: Sphere Media/CTV

Read on for everything you need to know to watch Transplant Season 4 on NBC.

Where can you watch Transplant Season 4? Transplant Season 4 premieres on Thursday, May 22 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream new episodes the next day on Peacock.

When do new episodes of Transplant Season 4 air? New episodes from the fourth season of Transplant air on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, starting on May 22, 2025.

Where can you stream Transplant Season 4? New episodes of Transplant Season 4 will be available to stream on Peacock on Fridays, the day after they air on TV. You can also stream the first three seasons of Transplant on Peacock at any time.

Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi and Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis in a scene from Transplant, Season 3 Episode 7. Photo: Yan Turcotte/Sphere Media/CTV