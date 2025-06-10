"Weird Al" Yankovic Got Turned Down by Prince for His Parody Ideas (Extended)

Where to Watch the 2025 U.S. Open Golf Championship: Times, Channels, Streaming & More

For a record 10th time, the golf world -- including defending champ Bryson DeChambeau, this year's Master's champ Rory McIlroy, and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler -- is descending upon historic Oakmont Country Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania for the most American of golf majors, the 2025 U.S. Open.

While the tourney doesn't officially start till Thursday, June 12, NBC Sports' coverage is already in full swing! Here's everything you need to know about how to watch every aspect of the 125th U.S. Open Golf Championship from Oakmont.

When is the 2025 U.S. Open? Golf fans can look for the 2025 U.S. Open to take place on June 12-15, 2025.

What can you expect from NBC Sports' 2025 U.S. Open coverage?

From June 12-15, NBC Sports is serving up nearly 300 hours of total coverage across NBC, USA Insider, and Peacock, from broadcast coverage, to featured groups, to studio coverage to Emmy Award-winning Drone Tracing Technology, to Peacock’s all-access multiview, to to the uninterrupted “Rolex Hour” during Sunday’s final hour of competition!

If you're already hankering to get into the swing of all thing U.S. Open, Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open is in the midst of more than 35 hours of live on-site studio coverage over on GOLF Channel, featuring an exclusive interview with DeChambeau while he prepared for the tourney, as well as on-course primetime reporting highlighting key moments from each day's round.

To bring you ever closer to the action, NBC Sports will be operating some 90 cameras, including drone tracing tech, additional drone cameras, and the “Ditch Cam” following balls rolling to the all-too-inviting ditch alongside the 15th fairway. Further production highlights include a technocrane on Holes 3, 16 and 17; a jib cam on the first tee shot, as well as on the 9th and 18th greens; bunker cams on the 8th green and the driveable (for some) 17th hole; detailed green animations projecting gnarly putt breaks; and, for maximum step-by-step action, a robo-bridge camera following the players crossing over the Pennsylvania Turnpike from the 1st to 2nd hole.

Who is the 2025 U.S. Open broadcasting team for NBC Sports? NBC's go-to broadcasting legend, Mike Tirico, is you're host with the most for the entirety of the tournament. He'll be joined by some of the best in the business, including the play-by-play/analyst pairings of Dan Hicks/Kevin Kisner, Terry Gannon/Brad Faxon, Tirico/Notah Begay III, Steve Sands/Gary Koch, Rich Lerner/Curt Byrum, and Tom Abbott/Arron Oberholser. On-course reporters include Jim “Bones” Mackay, Smylie Kaufman, John Wood, Roger Maltbie, Paige Mackenzie, and Curt Byrum. Interviews will be handled by Kira K. Dixon and Cara Banks

How to watch the 2025 U.S. Open

On Thursday, June 12, U.S. Open Round 1 coverage takes place on USA Network from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, before heading to Peacock from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

On Friday, June 13, Round 2 airs on Peacock from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET before heading to NBC/Peacock from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET. Second round coverage then resumes from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.

On Saturday, June 14, USA Network is the place to catch Round 3 coverage from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET, before switching to NBC/Peacock from 12 - 8 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, June 15, Final Round coverage of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont kicks off from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on USA Network, before switching over to NBC/Peacock from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET.

