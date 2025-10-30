Tired of scrolling? Click here to bump NBC.com 's latest news to the top of your search results.

Jimmy Highlights His Favorite Horses in the Kentucky Derby with Puppies in Partnership with Ford

Jimmy Highlights His Favorite Horses in the Kentucky Derby with Puppies in Partnership with Ford

This weekend, the richest two days in U.S. horse racing arrive live on NBC and Peacock.

Where to Watch the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships: Schedule, Everything to Know

The Kentucky Derby might be the most famous horse racing event in North America, but it's not the biggest, or the richest. That honor goes to the Breeders' Cup, an annual collection of more than a dozen races all capped off by the richest purse on the continent: the $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic, live from Del Mar Racetrack in Del Mar, California. And you can catch it all on NBC and Peacock this weekend!

Beginning Friday and continuing through Saturday evening, NBC Sports will bring viewers 10 hours of Breeders' Cup World Championships coverage across NBC, Peacock, and USA Network, ensuring that you don't miss a single race, or a single amazing run as $30 million in prize money goes to some of the best breeders, jockeys, and Thoroughbreds in the sport.

RELATED: The History of the Kentucky Derby, America's Longest Continuously Held Sporting Event

How to watch the 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships and Breeders' Cup Classic

Henri Matisse, ridden by Ryan Moore #13, wins the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Race on day one of the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on November 01, 2024 in Del Mar, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

NBC Sports' 2025 Breeders' Cup coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, October 31, with live coverage simulcast on Peacock and USA Network. Beginning at 8 p.m. ET, coverage will shift over exclusively to Peacock to wrap up the first day of the event.

On Saturday, coverage kicks off at 2 p.m. ET on USA and Peacock, then moves to NBC at 3:30 p.m. ET to cover the centerpiece event of the weekend, the Breeders' Cup Classic, featuring some of the biggest names in horse racing this year, including Fierceness, Forever Young, 2025 Preakness Stakes champion Journalism, and Sierra Leone, the four-year old colt who won last year's Breeders’ Cup Classic. Evening coverage moves over exclusively to Peacock starting at 7 p.m. ET.

And if you don't want to worry about when to change the channel, remember that all 14 Breeders' Cup World Championships races, encompassing 10 hours of NBC Sports coverage, will stream live on Peacock.

2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships schedule

Horses enter the paddock prior to the 2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at Del Mar Race Track on October 31, 2024 in Del Mar, California. Photo: Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

Wondering about the post times for each of the Breeders' Cup races? Here's the complete schedule, courtesy of NBC Sports:

Friday, October 31 Breeders' Cup schedule

Juvenile Turf Sprint (Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 5:45 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Juvenile Fillies (Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Juvenile Fillies Turf (Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Juvenile (Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Juvenile Turf (Post time: 8:25 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

Saturday, November 1 Breeders' Cup schedule

Filly and Mare Sprint (Post time: 3:00 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:00 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Turf Sprint (Post time: 3:41 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 3:41 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Sprint (Post time: 4:21 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 4:21 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Distaff (Post time: 5:01 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 5:01 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Turf (Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET) - $5 million purse

(Post time: 5:41 p.m. ET) - $5 million purse Classic (Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $7 million purse

(Post time: 6:25 p.m. ET) - $7 million purse Mile (Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

(Post time: 7:05 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse Dirt Mile (Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse

(Post time: 7:45 p.m. ET) - $1 million purse Filly and Mare Turf (Post time: 8:25 p.m. ET) - $2 million purse

RELATED: How the Mint Julep Became a Kentucky Derby Tradition, Explained

About NBC's 2025 Breeders' Cup coverage

The 2025 Breeders' Cup World Championships will include Ahmed Fareed and Britney Eurton as hosts of NBC's coverage, along with analysis by NBC Sports Breeders Cup veteran Randy Moss and Hall of Fame jockey Jerry Bailey. Also joining in the coverage will be reporters Donna Brothers, Nick Luck, and Kenny Rice; and handicappers Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier. Larry Collmus will call each race as it unfolds, while NBC Sports data expert Steve Kornacki will break down the numbers for each contest. Coverage will also include “Olympicks,” as Winter Olympians make their Breeders’ Cup Classic picks ahead of the 2026 Milan Cortina Games!

For more on the Breeders Cup', head to NBC Sports.