Here's Where You Can Watch Yes, Chef! Starring Martha Stewart & José Andrés

The culinary legends have teamed up to take difficult chefs to task in this new cooking competition series from the creators of Bravo's Top Chef.

If you've been hearing talk of a new, can't-miss cooking competition series on the air — one starring Martha Stewart and José Andrés — you're not alone. NBC's Yes, Chef! is finally underway after premiering on April 28, and with every new week comes a new set of challenges for the fiery chefs who remain in the kitchen.

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts highly skilled chefs through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have natural talent, but their egos, intensity, stubbornness, or short fuses are holding them back from reaching their full potential.

Enter co-hosts, judges, and executive producers Martha Stewart and José Andrés, who guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues.

Where can I watch Yes, Chef!? New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC. Episodes are available to stream on NBC.com and the next day on Peacock. The NBCUniversal platform boasts two different plans: Premium ($7.99 a month with ads) and Premium Plus ($13.99 a month with no ads and download access for certain titles). Students, meanwhile, can enjoy Premium for $2.99 a month for an entire year!

All About Yes, Chef!

José Andrés and Torrece “Chef T” Gregoire in Yes, Chef! Season 1, Episode 2. Photo: Pief Weyman/NBC

Yes, Chef! is a cooking competition series that puts 12 highly skilled chefs, who have been nominated by their bosses, co-workers, friends, and even family, through the ultimate test. These rising stars all have the cooking chops, but their egos, hesitation, or sometimes general unpleasantness are holding them back from true greatness.

With humor and tough love, José and Martha will guide the chefs each week through a series of intense culinary challenges designed to test and overcome their personal issues. In this competition, the chefs will have to prove they have the culinary chops and the right attitude to make it to the end.

Each episode features two challenges, starting with the Main Challenge, which is a team exercise designed to test their leadership skills. José and Martha will select the winning team and one chef from either team will be crowned that episode’s Most Valuable Chef. The MVC will then compete in the cook-off and will be given an important decision to make in the challenge that will have a significant impact on who will be eliminated from the competition that week.

The chef who handles the heat, impressing with both their food and teamwork while improving their behavior under Martha and José's guidance, will take home the $250,000 grand prize, provided by granola brand Purely Elizabeth.

New episodes of Yes, Chef! premiere on Monday nights at 10/9c on NBC and are available to stream on Peacock the next day.